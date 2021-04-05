COLLEGE BASEBALL: Former Odessa College standout Melendez earns Big 12 honor with Texas

AUSTIN Former Odessa College baseball player and current Texas Longhorn Ivan Melenedez was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Newcomer of the Week Monday.
Melendez put together one of his best series, batting .615 with four runs batted in, three doubles and a home run in Texas’ sweep of Kansas over the weekend. He is hitting .329 in 21 games with the Longhorns.
The former Wrangler spent two seasons at Odessa College and earned WJCAC All-Conference, Region 5 All-Region selection and NJCAA All-American honors in 2019.
