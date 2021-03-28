Eli Hartman
OAT032021_UniversityOfTheSouthwest@UTPB_04
UTPB’s Jay DeSoto (1) swings at a pitch in the first inning against University of the Southwest March 19 at Momentum Bank Ball Park in Midland.
- UT Tyler 16, UTPB 11
-
UT Tyler........ 400 212 034 — 16 14 3
UTPB.............. 014 002 022 — 11 15 2
Nick Niebur, Keith Long (4), A.J. Irvin (6), Nathan Holmes (8), Matthew McMillan (9) and Lukas Polanco. Jake Rohde, Tyler Stone (1), Clay Thompson (5), Jonathon Rice (6), Trey Penny (8), Luis Dominguez (9) and J. Raul Lopez, Cole Dickie (7). W — Irvin. L — Stone. 2B — UT Tyler: Ethan Bedgood 2, Kyle McShaffry, Riley Jepson. UTPB: Jay Desoto, Nick Hernandez, Oswaldo Godina. 3B — UTPB: Godina 2. HR — UT Tyler: Jepson, Jordan Gochenour, Polanco.
Records — UT Tyler 16-7, 15-6; UTPB 9-11, 6-9.
Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 8:46 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall to Patriots in high-scoring battle
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The UTPB baseball team fell to UT Tyler 16-11 Sunday in the rubber game of a Lone Star Conference series Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 15-5 Friday before falling by that same score Saturday.
UTPB (9-11 overall, 6-9 conference) was led offensively by Oswaldo Godina, who finished with a pair of triples and a double as part of his four-hit day. Jay Desoto also drove in four runs for the Falcons.
Ethan Bedgood hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the Patriots (16-7, 15-6) while Riley Jepson and Kyle McShaffry had three hits each.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Sunday, March 28, 2021 8:46 pm.
| Tags:
College Baseball,
Utpb,
Falcons,
Ut Tyler,
Lone Star Conference