  • March 28, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall to Patriots in high-scoring battle - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall to Patriots in high-scoring battle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UT Tyler 16, UTPB 11

UT Tyler........ 400  212 034   —   16    14     3

UTPB.............. 014  002 022   —   11    15     2

Nick Niebur, Keith Long (4), A.J. Irvin (6), Nathan Holmes (8), Matthew McMillan (9) and Lukas Polanco. Jake Rohde, Tyler Stone (1), Clay Thompson (5), Jonathon Rice (6), Trey Penny (8), Luis Dominguez (9) and J. Raul Lopez, Cole Dickie (7). W — Irvin. L — Stone. 2B — UT Tyler: Ethan Bedgood 2, Kyle McShaffry, Riley Jepson. UTPB: Jay Desoto, Nick Hernandez, Oswaldo Godina. 3B — UTPB: Godina 2. HR — UT Tyler: Jepson, Jordan Gochenour, Polanco.

Records — UT Tyler 16-7, 15-6; UTPB 9-11, 6-9.

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 8:46 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall to Patriots in high-scoring battle OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The UTPB baseball team fell to UT Tyler 16-11 Sunday in the rubber game of a Lone Star Conference series Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 15-5 Friday before falling by that same score Saturday.

UTPB (9-11 overall, 6-9 conference) was led offensively by Oswaldo Godina, who finished with a pair of triples and a double as part of his four-hit day. Jay Desoto also drove in four runs for the Falcons.

Ethan Bedgood hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the Patriots (16-7, 15-6) while Riley Jepson and Kyle McShaffry had three hits each.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, March 28, 2021 8:46 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SSE at 6mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 73°/Low 47°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 53°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 65°/Low 39°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]