COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall to Patriots in high-scoring battle

The UTPB baseball team fell to UT Tyler 16-11 Sunday in the rubber game of a Lone Star Conference series Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 15-5 Friday before falling by that same score Saturday.

UTPB (9-11 overall, 6-9 conference) was led offensively by Oswaldo Godina, who finished with a pair of triples and a double as part of his four-hit day. Jay Desoto also drove in four runs for the Falcons.

Ethan Bedgood hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the Patriots (16-7, 15-6) while Riley Jepson and Kyle McShaffry had three hits each.