BULL RIDING: Dougherty earns first career win at Caveman Invitational

Chase Dougherty earned his first career Professional Bull Riders title at the Caveman Invitational Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.

The 22-year-old Panby, Ore. native finished with a score of 172.5 points after riding two bulls to edge by Dylan Smith of Ararat, Va. by .50.

Dougherty started off his night with a score of 85.5 after riding The Accountant, followed by a score of 87 riding Masimodo in the Championship Round.

“It definitely feels good to win,” Dougherty said. “I’ve only been to a handful of events but being able to prove to yourself that you can win instead of just placing is definitely nice.”

“I just wanted to focus on myself because it’s not me versus the other guys; it’s me against the bulls.”

Smith finished the night with 172 points on two head, followed by Brazil’s Valdiron de Oliveira (155 points).

The three riders were the only ones out of 30 who completed two rides.

Francisco Morales of Mexico finished fourth with an 89.5-point marking and had the highest score of the long round.

Burleson’s Koal Livingston rounded out the top five with an 86.5.