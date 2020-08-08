  • August 8, 2020

BULL RIDING: Dougherty earns first career win at Caveman Invitational - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

BULL RIDING: Dougherty earns first career win at Caveman Invitational

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020 11:00 pm

BULL RIDING: Dougherty earns first career win at Caveman Invitational By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Chase Dougherty earned his first career Professional Bull Riders title at the Caveman Invitational Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.

The 22-year-old Panby, Ore. native finished with a score of 172.5 points after riding two bulls to edge by Dylan Smith of Ararat, Va. by .50.

Dougherty started off his night with a score of 85.5 after riding The Accountant, followed by a score of 87 riding Masimodo in the Championship Round.

“It definitely feels good to win,” Dougherty said. “I’ve only been to a handful of events but being able to prove to yourself that you can win instead of just placing is definitely nice.”

“I just wanted to focus on myself because it’s not me versus the other guys; it’s me against the bulls.”

Smith finished the night with 172 points on two head, followed by Brazil’s Valdiron de Oliveira (155 points).

The three riders were the only ones out of 30 who completed two rides.

Francisco Morales of Mexico finished fourth with an 89.5-point marking and had the highest score of the long round.

Burleson’s Koal Livingston rounded out the top five with an 86.5.

Posted in , on Friday, August 7, 2020 11:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
85°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]