BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian in the mix at Lubbock ISD Invitational

LUBBOCK The Permian boys golf team sits in seventh place after shooting a team total of 319 Friday in the opening round of the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Shadow Hills Golf Course.

Juan Elias shot a 77 as the low round of the day for the Panthers, followed by a 79 from Nick Pursley. Abilene Wylie’s Karson Grigsby leads the tournament after a 3-under par round of 69.

Permian is in the mix where fourth through eighth place are separated by just four strokes. Canyon Randall leads the tournament with a 290, followed by Highland Park at 292 and Lubbock-Cooper A at 298.

Seminole A is one shot ahead of Permian with a total of 318. Odessa High is in 19th place after the opening round.

The final round begins with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start at The Rawls Course at Texas Tech.