BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian in the mix at Lubbock ISD Invitational

Friday, Shadow Hills Golf Course, Lubbock
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Canyon Randall, 290; 2. Highland Park, 292; 3. Lubbock-Cooper A, 298; 4. (tie) Midland Lee, 317; and Lubbock-Cooper 317; 6. Seminole A, 318; 7. Permian, 319; 8. Amarillo Tascosa, 321; 9. Andrews, 331; 10. Abilene Wylie, 332; 11. Abilene Cooper, 341; 12. Seminole B, 343; 13; 13. Amarillo High, 344; 14. Abilene High 346; 15. Lubbock Monterey 351; 16. Lubbock Coronado, 353; 17. Plainview, 355; 18. Lubbock High, 404; 19. Odessa High, 407.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Karson Grigsby, Abilene Wylie, 69; 2. Alex Bateman, Lubbock-Cooper A, 71; 3. (tie) Jacob Wright, Abilene High, 72; Hayes Conrad, Highland Park, 72; Caden Conrad, Canyon Randall, 72; Wyatt Provence, Canyon Randall, 72; and Jerry Montano, Canyon Randall, 72; 8. (tie) Robert Boyce, Highland Park, 73; Martin Kemp, Highland Park, 73; and Baron Buse, Amarillo Tascosa, 73.
Team Results
CANYON RANDALL (290): Caden Conrad, 72; Steston Provence, 74; Wyatt Provence, 72; Jerry Montano, 72; Preston Drury, 75.
HIGHLAND PARK (292): Nick Visconsi, 78; Robert Boyce, 73; Martin Kemp, 73; Hayes Carter, 72; Jackson Muncy, 74.
LUBBOCK-COOPER A (298): Cash Blount, 74; Hayden Bowman, 77; Collier Key, 76; Alex Bateman, 71; Warren Finley, 78.
MIDLAND LEE (317): Caden Britton, 79; Kellen Young, 86; Drew Ironside, 79; Mark Barriga, 84; Zach Fieldhouse, 75.
LUBBOCK-COOPER B (317): Trevor Nelson, 76; Treighton Bradbury, 79; Kaleb Dunn, 81; Ace Ericsson, 88; Aiden Arnett, 81.
SEMINOLE A (318): Caden Johnson, 76; Jake Berry, 81; Ethan Robledo 90; Justyn Sales, 80; Dylan Bandman, 81.
PERMIAN (319): Nick Pursley 79, Juan Elias, 77; Alan Martinez, 80; Chris Solis, 83; Ryan Montana, 88.
AMARILLO TASCOSA (321): Colby Koetting, 78; Baron Buse, 73; Reed Whitehead, 84; Griffin Singleton, 88; Payton Preston, 86.,
ANDREWS (331): Carder Pool, 76; Joey Jepperson, 80; Zane Dulin, 87; Dustin Hathcock, 88; Caleb Neufeld, 88.
ABILENE WYLIE (332): Karson Grigsby, 69; PJ McDonough, 88; Jeff Long, 84; Noah Potter, 91; Omar Alonso, 127.
ABILENE COOPER (341): Jake Abernathy 78; Ryan Mata, 84; Cody Slaughter, 93; Jason Jones, 85.
SEMINOLE B (343): Parker Freeman, 84; Darren Klassen, 82; Drew Vest, 90; Cooper Fehr, 87; Austin Lacy, 93.
AMARILLO HIGH (344): Ian Phillips, 81; Trent Thompson, 81; Josh Proffer, 91; Bryce Hilliard, 91; Matt Thurson, 100.
ABILENE HIGH (346): Jacob Wright, 72; Koller Lackey, 84; Allan Mercer, 91; Griffin Camp, 99.
LUBBOCK MONTEREY (351): G Moore, 80; Marcus Torres, 91; Garret Hardin, 87; Josh Pharr, 93.
LUBBOCK CORONADO (353): Tristan Garcia, 89; Donovan Garza, 90; Zach Tarin, 87; Dylan Ivey, 91; Aaron James, 87.
PLAINVIEW (355): Max Farr 96, Sam Massingill, 89; Jeremy Hooks, 88; Kyler Mahaney, 86; Cole Martin, 92.
LUBBOCK HIGH (404): Alex Bilodeau, 75; Layne Dorrington, 97; Emil Crowley, 120; Cullen Hamilton, 112.
ODESSA HIGH (407): C Aranda 94; Sebestian Garcia, 96; Josh Galvadon, 106; Aiden Vasquez, 111; Dillon Nabarrette, 122.
Other Medalists
BUSHLAND: Rhett Morgan, 97; Christian Brice, 89.
LEVELLAND: Hunter Reed, 80; Max Vergara, 80.
LUBBOCK CORONADO: Aiden Rosales, 86.