WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB drops delayed conference opener

Arkansas Fort Smith’s Mar’Shalia Lollie had game highs of 18 points and 20 rebounds Saturday to lead the Lions to a 72-59 victory against UTPB in Lone Star Conference women’s basketball action at the Falcon Dome.

UTPB (1-1 overall, 0-1 LSC) was led by Nokoia White with 14 points and Jada Berry with 11. The game was the first for the Falcons since Dec. 15. The first two conference matchups against Texas-Tyler and Cameron were postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Arkansas Fort Smith (1-4, 1-4) had four other scorers in double figures. Dachelle Terry had 15 points, Paige Elston and Hannah Boyett each scored 13 and Nya Stewart added 11 off the bench.

The teams play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.