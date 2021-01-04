  • January 4, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UAFS surges past UTPB for sweep - Odessa American: College

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UAFS surges past UTPB for sweep

Posted: Sunday, January 3, 2021 9:14 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UAFS surges past UTPB for sweep OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Arkansas Fort Smith took control at the start of the second quarter Sunday and rolled to an 86-57 victory in the second game of their Lone Star Conference women’s basketball series at the Falcon Dome.

UTPB (1-2 overall, 0-2 LSC) led 18-15 after one quarter, but UAFS started the second with a 9-0 run and outscored the Falcons 53-13 over the middle two periods.

Hannah Boyett led the Lions (2-4, 2-4) with 25 points. Nya Stewart added 13 off the bench, while Paige Elston and Dachelle Terry each scored 12. Elston also had six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Jada Berry led UTPB with nine points with Alexus Quaadman and Nokoia White scored seven apiece. Quaadman also grabbed seven rebounds.

Also on Sunday, UTPB was announced that one of the Falcons’ postponed games against Cameron has been rescheduled for noon Tuesday at the Falcon Dome. The game will be closed to the general public. The second game of the series, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19 but postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Sunday, January 3, 2021 9:14 pm.

