WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons settle for split of road series

AUSTIN The UTPB women’s basketball team settled for a split of its Lone Star Conference series at St. Edward’s, losing Friday’s game 74-57 after winning 59-51 on Thursday.

In Friday’s game, UTPB trailed 30-29 at halftime before St. Edward’s pulled away in the second half. The Hilltoppers led by as much as 19 in the final minute.

Karyssa Jackson led UTPB (3-7 overall, 2-7 LSC) with 12 points. Avalon Munoz and Nokoia White each scored 11. Munoz also had team highs with six rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Sammie Dufek had a game-high 15 points for St. Edward’s (3-5, 3-5) with Christina Mason and D’aviyon Magazine adding 11 points apiece.

The Falcons return to action next Friday when they host Texas Woman’s to open a two-game series.