  January 22, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons settle for split of road series

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons settle for split of road series

St. Edward’s 74, UTPB 57

UTPB (3-7, 2-7)

Karyssa Jackson 4-5 3-4 12, Avalon Munoz 4-11 2-2 11, Rory Carter 3-9 2-2 9, Jada Berry 1-6 0-0 2, Morgan Helgesen 0-3 0-0 0, Nokoia White 4-13 3-3 11, Chaunta Thomas 2-4 2-2 6, Alexus Quaadman 2-3 0-0 4, Lauren Stallworth 1-1 0-0 2, Kim Best 0-1 0-0 0, Ally Haman 0-0 0-0 0, Bri’an Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Kine Diop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 12-13 57.

ST. EDWARD’S (3-5, 3-5)

Christina Mason 3-9 4-4 11, D’aviyon Magazine 4-11 1-2 11, Jazmine Jackson 5-5 0-2 10, Charli Becker 3-7 3-6 9, Morgan Gary 3-7 0-0 6, Sammie Dufek 7-9 1-3 15, Catherine Kaiser 2-4 0-0 4, Justina Chan 2-2 0-0 4, McCall Hampton 1-4 0-0 2, Ronnie Cantu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 9-17 74.

UTPB....................... 18.. 11   11   17   —    57

St. Edward’s............ 20.. 10   17   27   —    74

3-Point goals — UTPB 3-21 (K.Jackson 1-2, Munoz 1-4, Carter 1-3, Berry 0-5, Helgesen 0-1, White 0-4, Best 0-1, Washington 0-1), St. Edward’s 3-14 (Mason 1-4, Magazine 2-6, Becker 0-3, Hampton 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 17, St. Edward’s 13. Fouled out — Quaadman. Technical fouls — St. Edward’s team. Rebounds — UTPB 32 (Mjunoz 6), St. Edward’s 36 (Gary 6, Dufek 6). Assists — UTPB 9 (Munoz 5), St. Edward’s 14 (Mason 6).

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 9:57 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons settle for split of road series

AUSTIN The UTPB women’s basketball team settled for a split of its Lone Star Conference series at St. Edward’s, losing Friday’s game 74-57 after winning 59-51 on Thursday.

In Friday’s game, UTPB trailed 30-29 at halftime before St. Edward’s pulled away in the second half. The Hilltoppers led by as much as 19 in the final minute.

Karyssa Jackson led UTPB (3-7 overall, 2-7 LSC) with 12 points. Avalon Munoz and Nokoia White each scored 11. Munoz also had team highs with six rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Sammie Dufek had a game-high 15 points for St. Edward’s (3-5, 3-5) with Christina Mason and D’aviyon Magazine adding 11 points apiece.

The Falcons return to action next Friday when they host Texas Woman’s to open a two-game series.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

