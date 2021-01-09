WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB settles for split of weekend series

KINGSVILLE It was Texas A&M-Kingsville’s turn Saturday to rally in the third quarter on the way to a 58-48 victory against UTPB in Lone Star Conference women’s basketball action.

The Falcons (2-4 overall, 1-4 LSC) led 30-27 at halftime, but the Javelinas (3-3, 3-3) used a 21-2 run in the third quarter to take control.

Brianna Pena scored a game-high 17 points to lead TAMUK with Janessa Payne adding 11. Jada Berry led UTPB with nine points, while Chaunta Thomas scored eight.

The Falcons host West Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Falcon Dome.