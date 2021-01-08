WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB rallies for first conference victory

KINGSVILLE The UTPB women’s basketball team rallied in the third quarter Friday and held on to defeat Texas A&M-Kingsville 65-60 for the Falcons’ first Lone Star Conference victory.

UTPB (2-3 overall, 1-3 LSC) trailed 33-25 at halftime, but surged ahead with a 22-15 edge in the third quarter. While the Falcons did not have a scorer finish in double figures, they had eight score at least five points. Morgan Helgesen and Kim Best each scored nine points to lead the way with Nokoia White adding eight and Lauren Stallworth seven.