COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: New season an opportun ity to be cherished for UTPB

COVID-19 is already having an impact on the UTPB women’s basketball season with this weekend’s games at UT-Tyler postponed because of within the Patriots program.

The teams will attempt to reschedule at a later date.

The Falcons will now open the season against Western New Mexico at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Falcon Dome and start Lone Star Conference play against Cameron on Dec. 18 and 19 at home. Western New Mexico opted out of LSC play and instead are playing an independent schedule.

While disruptions have occurred, coach Rae Boothe isn’t looking at the season as a challenge to be endured.

“We’ve refrained from saying challenges and more so as opportunities,” she said. “The fact that we get the opportunity to come to practice, we’re grateful. We cherish it. It’s not guaranteed tomorrow. We’re going to embrace our opportunity.

“The reality is we can have the best game plan ever going in and when we get our test results on Thursday, we might have a different group of people completely.”

The Falcons were 10-18 overall last season (7-15 LSC) and missed the conference tournament by a game. Now they have an opportunity to take that next step in Boothe’s fourth season.

“Understanding that with these challenges comes great opportunity, whether that be for us as a team one through 15, or us as a team when our top eight’s out,” Boothe said. “We still have an opportunity.

“And that opportunity is we get to play. We’re playing. We are guaranteed games. Now, we’re not guaranteed Fridays, but we do have a schedule of 20 games right now. Whenever we get the opportunity to go play, we’re going to cherish that opportunity and embrace whatever hits we have along the way.”

Graduate transfer Bri’An Washington, a 5-foot-8 forward from Midland Lee, said dealing with COVID issues, even indirectly, has brought Boothe’s message into sharp focus.

“It’s definitely been a little challenging,” Washington said. “We are trying to get so much in before we start. We’ve been in quarantine a few times and have been behind. I do think that we are starting to realize that at any moment, we could not have a season.

“Practices have been a little bit different energy-wise, encouraging each other plus the fact that we do get to go to practice every day where other schools can’t because they’re either not having a season or they’re in quarantine. I think that lets us players know that at any moment it could be taken away from us.”

And that realization, Washington said, has brought an added dense of urgency.

“You could have a game like we were supposed to have (tonight),” she said. “We called that our championship game. Same thing with practice. This week has been a championship practice.

“People are hungry this year due to the circumstances. We get out there every day going hard for each other.”

Boothe said being prepared for whatever may come, including schedule changes, will play a large part in whatever success the Falcons enjoy.

“If we end up playing somebody else, we still want to do as well as we can to prepare our student-athletes for success,” she said. “I think that’s having some answers about what we’re going into. We might need to keep it more simple, maybe need to have a little bit more.

“What we’ve tried to make sure of is if this was the last game and it was a must-win to make it into a tournament, because we missed it by one last year, we’re going to do everything in our power to prepare them as much as we can, whether that’s our top eight or bottom eight. We want to go in very, very prepared in every way.”

Washington said the first step toward that has come in the form of competitive practices.

“The competition level has been very high,” she said. “It wasn’t like that last year. I think the fact that we are seeing more competition within the team will help us when we start conference competition.”