  • January 27, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers rework schedule - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers rework schedule

Posted: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:20 pm

Odessa College has announced its men's basketball team will host a four-team classic this weekend following the cancellation of Midland College's Chap Classic.

The Midland event, which was to include Strength 'N Motion and Ranger College along with the Wranglers and Chaparrals, was canceled Wednesday because of COVID-19 concerns involving two of the teams.

Instead, 10th-ranked Odessa College (3-0) will host Ranger College, Loyalty Prep and New Mexico Military Institute for four games on Friday and Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers will play Ranger College at 8 p.m. Friday and Loyalty Prep at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The games involving NMMI are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

