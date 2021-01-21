  • January 21, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers ready to return to postseason - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers ready to return to postseason

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Roster & schedule

2021 Odessa College Roster

No.      Name                       Pos.         Year

1          Isaiah Turner           G              Soph.

2          Dancell Leter           F              Soph.

3          Shaman Alston        G              Soph.

4         Aquarn Butler          G              Soph.

5         Elijah Tate               G              Fr.

10        Keionte Cornelius    G              Fr.

11         Doug Young             G              Fr.

12         Travis Gray               G              Fr.

13         Darrell Washington  C              Fr.

15        Tre Richardson        F              Fr.

22        Alphousseyni Diehiou F           Soph.

23        Cameron Denson     G              Fr.

32        Shakeem Alcindor   F              Soph.

33        Teiquan Rush           G              Fr.

53        Darrius Miles           C              Fr.

53        Demarius Splunge   G              Fr.

—         Yohamid Rodriguez G              Fr.

—         Xadrian Van Buren  G              Fr.

—         Ciro Baeza               G              Fr.

Head coach: Kris Baumann (third season)

Assistant coaches: Evan Eustachy, D’Angelo Frederick

 

2021 ODESSA COLLEGE SCHEDULE

Date   Opponent                                Time        Site

Jan. 22 Hill College                              2 p.m.       Hillsboro

Jan. 23 Collin County Com. Col.            2 p.m.       Plano

Jan. 24                Ranger College                        2 p.m.       Ranger

Jan. 29                Strength ‘N Motion                  TBD          Midland

Jan. 30                Ranger College        TBD          Midland

Feb. 4  Loyalty College Prep                               6:30 p.m.  OC Sports Center

Feb. 8  Frank Phillips College              TBD          6:30 p.m.  Borger

Feb. 18 Midland College*                     6 p.m.       OC Sports Center

Feb. 20                Howard College*                     2 p.m.       OC Sports Center

Feb. 22 Western Texas College*          6:30 p.m.  Snyder

Feb. 25                Clarendon College*                 6:30 p.m.  OC Sports Center

Mar. 1   New Mexico Military Institute*                7:30 p.m.   OC Sports Center

Mar. 4  South Plains College*             6:30 p.m.  Levelland

Mar. 8  Frank Phillips College*            6:30 p.m.  OC Sports Center

Mar. 15 Midland College*                     6 p.m.       Midland

Mar. 18 Howard College*                     6:30 p.m.  Big Spring

Mar. 22                Western Texas College*          6:30 p.m.  OC Sports Center

Mar. 25                Clarendon College*                 6:30 p.m.  Clarendon

Mar. 29                New Mexico Military Institute*                6:30 p.m.  TBD

Apr. 1   South Plains College*             6:30 p.m.  OC Sports Center

Apr. 7-10 WJCAC Tournament-x            TBD          Lubbock

 

*-Western Junior College Athletic Conference

x-WJCAC Tournament

Posted: Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:50 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers ready to return to postseason By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

There was a drop-off last season for the Odessa College men’s basketball team and the Wranglers enter the 2020-21 season looking to fix that.

After four straight seasons of 28 victories, the Wranglers weren’t able to maintain that streak, finishing 14-16 and missing out on a chance to compete at the Region V Tournament.

As head coach Kris Baumann returns for his third season in charge of the program, he says he’ll be looking to get things off to a better start this time around.

Because of COVID-19, the start of the season was pushed from November to January. That extra time to prepare is something that Baumann says will help his team, which begins the season at No. 14 in the NJCAA Division I preseason poll.

“I think that’s a really good because I think we’ll actually be a better product than we’ve ever had because we usually have to play games after a month of practice,” Baumann said. “We’ve had two or three months of practice and added some guys at Christmas that I think is really going to add to our talent level.”

Baumann will lean on defense as the key to the Wranglers’ success, adding that his team will press more this year than in the past and be able to create points off of those turnovers.

He’s confident in his offensive talent but understands what it takes to be on top in the challenging slate of the WJCAC.

“In this league, it always comes down to the last few minutes of games and you’ve got to be able to stop people,” Baumann said. “If we take care of the ball and play great defense, we’ll always give ourselves a chance to win.”

To that end, the depth of the Wranglers will be a key, with Baumann integrating several new faces with some returning players.

IGuard Isaiah Turner and center Alphoussenyi Diedhiou are back and guard Aquarn Butler also returns after playing with the Wranglers two seasons ago.

Baumann added that a couple of transfers from Division I programs — forwards Shakeem Alcindor and Dancell Leter — will also be among the key players that Baumann will look to step up.

“Those are the guys you kind of lean on early because they’ve been in these kinds of games and they understand how to function in these games and how to be successful,” Baumann said. “Hopefully, some of the talented freshman can come right away and be that second wave of guys that can really help us win.”

Baumann said that he’s ready to see what his team can do on the court and acknowledged that this will be a different year than most. Being flexible and adapting to current situations is a message that he’s shared with his team and the Wranglers have already had to make changes to their schedule.

Odessa College was supposed at the JUCO Elite 8 Tournament in Edmond, Okla. before that was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Instead, the Wranglers will open the year with three straight road games starting Friday at Hill College in Hillsboro. Games at Collin County Community College on Saturday in Plano and Ranger College on Sunday complete the weekend.

Baumann noted that it was not going to be an easy test but is grateful just for the chance to the play. He credited the NJCAA, Odessa College president Dr. Greg Williams and athletic director Wayne Baker for getting to the point where they could take the court again.

“I really feel fortunate that they’re allowing us to play and the kids are really excited,” Baumann said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve played a basketball game.”

“We got a really tough way to start with three games on the road because some things got changed because of COVID. It’s just good to kind of get back some kind of normalcy playing basketball.”

Posted in , on Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:50 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 41°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 66°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]