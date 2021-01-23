  • January 23, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers continue solid start to season - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers continue solid start to season

Odessa College 91, Collin County Community College 76

Saturday, Collin County Community College, Plano

ODESSA COLLEGE (2-0)

Jordan Booker 5-7 2-2 12, Isaiah Turner 4-6 2-4 13, Dancell Leter 2-2 3-3 7, Shaman Alston 0-2 0-0 0, Aquarn Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Elijah Tate 4-5 0-0 14, Doug Young 3-4 1-1 13, Travis Gray 0-0 0-0 3, Darrell Washington 2-7 1-2 5, Tre Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 1-1 4-4 6, Cameron Denson 0-5 0-0 0, Demarius Splunge 3-4 0-0 6, Shgakeem Alcindor 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 27-51 15-19, 91.

COLLIN COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE (2-1)

CJ Washigton 2-6, 3-6, 8, Antoine Smith Jr. 6-12 4-4 19, Kadar Waller 2-2 1-1 5, Tarzarien White 7-17 6-10 20, Alex Stoimenov 1-4 2-2 5, chozen Amadi 1-2 1-1 3, Daylen Minor 2-5 4-6 8, John Achebe 1-4 6-8 8. Totals 22-52 37-38.

Halftime — Odessa College 39-26. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 6-19 (Booker 0-1, Turner 1-3, Butler 0-1, Tate 2-6, Young 2-2, Gray 1-3, Richardson 0-2, Diedhiou 0-1), Collin County Community College 5-20 (Washington 1-2, Smith Jr. 3-7, White 0-4, Toimenov 1-4, Minor 0-3). Total fouls — Odessa College 16, Collin County Community College 27. Fouled out — Odessa College (Turner, Young), Collin County Community College (Stoimenov). Technical fouls — None.

PLANO The Odessa College men’s basketball team continued its successful season-opening road trip Saturday with a 91-76 victory against Collin County Community College.

The Wranglers (2-0) tipped off their schedule Friday by beating Hill College 75-74 at Hillsboro.

On Saturday, Odessa College took a 39-26 halftime lead, then kept pace in the second half as the Cougars (2-1) picked up the scoring.

For the second game in a row, the Wranglers enjoyed balanced scoring with four players in double figures. Elijah Tate led the way with 14 points, Isaiah Turner and Doug Young each scored 13 before fouling out and Jordan Booker finished with 12.

Collin County’s Trazarien White led all scorers with 20 points, 15 in the second half. Antoine Smith added 19 points, 11 of which came after halftime.

The Wranglers wrap up their road trip at 2 p.m. Sunday when they visit Ranger College.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

