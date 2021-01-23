COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers continue solid start to season

PLANO The Odessa College men’s basketball team continued its successful season-opening road trip Saturday with a 91-76 victory against Collin County Community College.

The Wranglers (2-0) tipped off their schedule Friday by beating Hill College 75-74 at Hillsboro.

On Saturday, Odessa College took a 39-26 halftime lead, then kept pace in the second half as the Cougars (2-1) picked up the scoring.

For the second game in a row, the Wranglers enjoyed balanced scoring with four players in double figures. Elijah Tate led the way with 14 points, Isaiah Turner and Doug Young each scored 13 before fouling out and Jordan Booker finished with 12.

Collin County’s Trazarien White led all scorers with 20 points, 15 in the second half. Antoine Smith added 19 points, 11 of which came after halftime.

The Wranglers wrap up their road trip at 2 p.m. Sunday when they visit Ranger College.