- UTPB 75, St. Edward’s 65
-
UTPB (7-6, 6-6)
Jay Workman 5-8 3-3 14, Wesley Hayes 4-7 1-2 11, Quinntez Grimes 3-8 1-1 8, Brandon Burrell 1-6 0-0 3, Adam Rivera 0-3 0-0 0, Trevion Lamar 5-10 7-11 18, Malik Brikat 6-8 0-0 12, Jordan Horn 2-12 2-2 7, Luka Juricki 1-3 0-0 2, Tyler Jarolik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 14-19 75.
ST. EDWARD’S (8-2, 6-2)
Daniel Venzant 6-19 1-2 15, B.J. Maxwell 6-12 1-1 15, Jake Krafka 4-15 0-0 10, Ryan Garza 2-8 3-3 8, Logan Cook 3-9 0-0 6, Marcus Hill 2-4 4-5 9, Kijana Love 1-4 0-0 2, Carson Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Sean Phillips 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-73 9-11 65.
Halftime — St. Edward’s 29, UTPB 25. 3-Point goals — UTPB 7-22 (Workman 1-1, Hayes 2-3, Grimes 1-3, Burrell 1-3, Rivera 0-2, Lamar 1-3, Horn 1-5, Juricki 0-2), St. Edward’s 8-33 (Venzant 2-5, Maxwell 2-4, Krafka 2-10, Garza 1-7, Hill 1-3, Love 0-2, Murphy 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 15, St. Edward’s 17. Fouled out — Maxwell. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — UTPB 49 (Lamar 9, Horn 9), St. Edward’s 42 (Cook 14). Assists — UTPB 16 (Horn 4), St. Edward’s 7 (Venzant 2, Krafka 2).
Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 10:03 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB tops No. 11 St. Edward's, snaps skid
AUSTIN The UTPB men’s basketball team bounced back Friday, beating No. 11 St. Edward’s 75-65 to split their Lone Star Conference series and snap a six-game losing streak.
The Falcons trailed 29-25 at halftime, but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run early in the second half. Brandon Burrell tied it at 38 with a 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark and Trevion Lamar’s layup with 14:40 to go put UTPB in front to stay.
Lamar finished with a game-high 18 points, while Jay Workman added 14 points for UTPB (7-6 overall, 6-6 Lone Star Conference) and Malik Brikat scored 12. B.J. Maxwell and Daniel Venzant each scored 15 points for St. Edward’s (8-2, 6-2).
UTPB returns home to host Dallas Baptist next Friday and Saturday.
