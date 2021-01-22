COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB tops No. 11 St. Edward's, snaps skid

AUSTIN The UTPB men’s basketball team bounced back Friday, beating No. 11 St. Edward’s 75-65 to split their Lone Star Conference series and snap a six-game losing streak.

The Falcons trailed 29-25 at halftime, but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run early in the second half. Brandon Burrell tied it at 38 with a 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark and Trevion Lamar’s layup with 14:40 to go put UTPB in front to stay.

Lamar finished with a game-high 18 points, while Jay Workman added 14 points for UTPB (7-6 overall, 6-6 Lone Star Conference) and Malik Brikat scored 12. B.J. Maxwell and Daniel Venzant each scored 15 points for St. Edward’s (8-2, 6-2).

UTPB returns home to host Dallas Baptist next Friday and Saturday.