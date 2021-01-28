  • January 28, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men, women host LSC foes - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men, women host LSC foes

Posted: Thursday, January 28, 2021 7:20 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men, women host LSC foes

The UTPB basketball teams return to Lone Star Conference play with doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

The women’s team will host Texas Woman’s University at 5 p.m. Friday and then 3 p.m. Saturday as the Falcons (3-7 overall, 2-7 in conference) try to climb back into the playoff picture.

UTPB’s men’s team (7-6, 6-6), fresh off an upset of No. 11 St. Edward’s, will host Dallas Baptist (8-1, 8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, January 28, 2021 7:20 pm.

