COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men, women host LSC foes

The UTPB basketball teams return to Lone Star Conference play with doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the Falcon Dome.
The women’s team will host Texas Woman’s University at 5 p.m. Friday and then 3 p.m. Saturday as the Falcons (3-7 overall, 2-7 in conference) try to climb back into the playoff picture.
UTPB’s men’s team (7-6, 6-6), fresh off an upset of No. 11 St. Edward’s, will host Dallas Baptist (8-1, 8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
