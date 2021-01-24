Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 83, Ranger College 63
ODESSA COLLEGE (3-0)
Jordan Booker 3 3-3 9, Isaiah Turner 3 2-2 9, Dancell Leter 1 0-0 2, Shaman Alston 0 0-0 0, Aquarn Butler 2 2-2 7, Elijah Tate 7 1-1 19, Doug Young 3 0-0 6, Tre Richardson 2 5-6 9, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 1 0-0 2, Cameron Denson 2 1-4 6, Shakeem Alcindor 5 4-4 14. Totals 29 18-22 83.
RANGER COLLEGE (1-1)
Jordan Hayes 0 0-0 0, Trey Tennyson 4 2-2 13, Kenyuoe Ondaan 0 2-2 2, Jorell Saterfield 8 0-0 17, Mark Mayle 1 1-2 3, Keisei Tominaga 2 2-2 7, Starlin Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Tiras Morton 4 0-1 12, Reece Efole 4 1-2 9, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Lucas Ribeiro 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-11 63.
Halftime — Ranger College 38, Odessa College 35. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 7 (Turner 1, Butler 1, Tate 4, Denson 1), Ranger College 9 (Tennyson 3, Saterfield 1, Tominaga 1, Morton 4). Total fouls — Odessa College 16, Ranger College 19. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Posted: Sunday, January 24, 2021 8:25 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College completes sweep of road trip
RANGER Elijah Tate scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half Sunday as the Odessa College men’s basketball team completed its season-opening road trip with an 83-63 victory at Ranger College.
The Wranglers (3-0) trailed 38-35 at halftime, but limited Ranger to 25 points in the second half. Odessa College benefitted from an 18-of-22 performance at the line.
Shakeem Alcindor added 14 points for the Wranglers. Odessa College, which had four scorers reach double figures in each of its first two games, almost had five Sunday. Jordan Booker, Isaiah Turner and Tre Richardson each scored nine points.
Ranger College (1-1) was led by Jorell Saterfield with 17 points and Trey Tennyson with 13.
The Wranglers are scheduled to play Ranger College again at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Midland College's Chaparral Center before making their home debut on Feb. 4 against Loyalty College Prep.
