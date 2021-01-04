  • January 4, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions pull away, hand Falcons first loss - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions pull away, hand Falcons first loss

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 3, 2021 9:19 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions pull away, hand Falcons first loss OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Arkansas Fort Smith turned the tables on UTPB on Sunday as the Lions picked up their first win while handing the Falcons their first loss, 81-74, in Lone Star Conference men’s basketball action at the Falcon Dome.

Chris Rollins scored 21 points to lead UAFS (1-3 overall, 1-3 LSC). Payton Brown added 14 points with Matthew Wilson scoring 13 and Evan Anderson 12.

UTPB (6-1, 5-1) was led by Jordan Horn with 29 points, while Malik Brikat scored 12.

The Falcons overcame a 14-point deficit to tie the game midway through the second half and trailed 69-68 with 3:12 to go. UAFS responded with an 8-0 run to seal the outcome.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Sunday, January 3, 2021 9:19 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
47°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 39°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 61°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 62°/Low 38°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 30°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]