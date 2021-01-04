COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions pull away, hand Falcons first loss

Arkansas Fort Smith turned the tables on UTPB on Sunday as the Lions picked up their first win while handing the Falcons their first loss, 81-74, in Lone Star Conference men’s basketball action at the Falcon Dome.

Chris Rollins scored 21 points to lead UAFS (1-3 overall, 1-3 LSC). Payton Brown added 14 points with Matthew Wilson scoring 13 and Evan Anderson 12.

UTPB (6-1, 5-1) was led by Jordan Horn with 29 points, while Malik Brikat scored 12.

The Falcons overcame a 14-point deficit to tie the game midway through the second half and trailed 69-68 with 3:12 to go. UAFS responded with an 8-0 run to seal the outcome.