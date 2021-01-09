  • January 9, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Javelinas complete sweep of Falcons - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Javelinas complete sweep of Falcons

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:56 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Javelinas complete sweep of Falcons OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

KINGSVILLE Texas A&M-Kingsville led wire-to-wire Saturday in defeating UTPB 82-64 to complete a sweep of their Lone Star Conference men’s basketball series.

The Javelinas opened the game with a 10-2 run and needed less than five minutes to push the lead to double figures, where it stayed the remainder of the game. The largest margin was 29 points at 76-47 with about eight minutes to go.

Ellis Jones led all scorers with 17 points for TAMUK (7-1 overall, 7-1 LSC). Jordan Wilson added 15 points with Tre Flowers scoring 14 and Tyrese Patterson 13.

Jordan Horn led UTPB (6-3, 5-3) with 13 points. Fermandez Jones scored 11 points with Trevion Lamar and Quinntez Grimes adding 10 apiece.

UTPB returns home to play West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:56 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
36°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 36°/Low 29°
Rain and snow. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 33°/Low 24°
Snow early. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 41°/Low 23°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 24°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]