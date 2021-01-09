COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Javelinas complete sweep of Falcons

KINGSVILLE Texas A&M-Kingsville led wire-to-wire Saturday in defeating UTPB 82-64 to complete a sweep of their Lone Star Conference men’s basketball series.

The Javelinas opened the game with a 10-2 run and needed less than five minutes to push the lead to double figures, where it stayed the remainder of the game. The largest margin was 29 points at 76-47 with about eight minutes to go.

Ellis Jones led all scorers with 17 points for TAMUK (7-1 overall, 7-1 LSC). Jordan Wilson added 15 points with Tre Flowers scoring 14 and Tyrese Patterson 13.

Jordan Horn led UTPB (6-3, 5-3) with 13 points. Fermandez Jones scored 11 points with Trevion Lamar and Quinntez Grimes adding 10 apiece.

UTPB returns home to play West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.