COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons pull away to win season opener

TYLER UTPB's Quinntez Grimes scored 16 points, leading three players in double figures, as the Falcons tipped off the men's basketball season with a 76-68 victory Friday at UT-Tyler.
Malik Brikat added 13 points and Jordan Horn scored 12 for UTPB, which led 33-30 at halftime. Horn and Trevion Lamar each grabbed nine rebounds.
Jalen Davis had a game-high 17 points for the Patriots with Micah Fuller adding 14 points. Da'Zhon Wyche had 13 points and nine rebounds.
UT-Tyler got within three points on Soloman Thomas’ layup with 7:32 to go, but the Falcons scored the next 10 points to go up 66-53 with 6:18 remaining.
The teams meet again at 5:30 p.m Saturday.
