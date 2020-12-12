COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons pull away to win season opener

TYLER UTPB's Quinntez Grimes scored 16 points, leading three players in double figures, as the Falcons tipped off the men's basketball season with a 76-68 victory Friday at UT-Tyler.

Malik Brikat added 13 points and Jordan Horn scored 12 for UTPB, which led 33-30 at halftime. Horn and Trevion Lamar each grabbed nine rebounds.

Jalen Davis had a game-high 17 points for the Patriots with Micah Fuller adding 14 points. Da'Zhon Wyche had 13 points and nine rebounds.

UT-Tyler got within three points on Soloman Thomas’ layup with 7:32 to go, but the Falcons scored the next 10 points to go up 66-53 with 6:18 remaining.

The teams meet again at 5:30 p.m Saturday.