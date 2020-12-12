  • December 12, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons pull away to win season opener - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons pull away to win season opener

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 11:41 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons pull away to win season opener OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

TYLER UTPB's Quinntez Grimes scored 16 points, leading three players in double figures, as the Falcons tipped off the men's basketball season with a 76-68 victory Friday at UT-Tyler.

Malik Brikat added 13 points and Jordan Horn scored 12 for UTPB, which led 33-30 at halftime. Horn and Trevion Lamar each grabbed nine rebounds.

Jalen Davis had a game-high 17 points for the Patriots with Micah Fuller adding 14 points. Da'Zhon Wyche had 13 points and nine rebounds.

UT-Tyler got within three points on Soloman Thomas’ layup with 7:32 to go, but the Falcons scored the next 10 points to go up 66-53 with 6:18 remaining.

The teams meet again at 5:30 p.m Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, December 11, 2020 11:41 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 56%
Winds: NW at 8mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 35°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 44°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 50°/Low 27°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]