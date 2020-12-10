COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons figuring themselves out first as season starts

In what has become a topsy-turvy world, UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman isn’t wasting any time worrying about what the Falcons first few opponents may or may not do on the court.

He’s too busy trying to get his team heading in the same direction.

“I think this year is going to be a year where you’re really just going to focus on your team and coach your team,” Newman said. “You want to prepare to be the best at what they do and then worry if that’s enough to beat the other team at the best they do.”

The Falcons, 16-16 overall last season, 9-13 Lone Star Conference, tip off a league-only schedule tonight at UT-Tyler. It’s an opponent for which Newman has no scouting report, but since the teams play again Saturday, he’ll have a pretty good idea of what the Patriots do before heading home.

“We’re not going to really address what we think opponents are going to do,” Newman said. “We’re going to really try to control what we do. Then that next night we can focus on what they’re doing and adjust.

“I don’t want the guys to practice for something we might not see. At this point, we’re really looking at ourselves. We’re trying to be who we are, create our identity. No matter what they do, what they throw at us, we’ll adjust on the fly.”

Adam Rivera, a 6-foot-7 senior forward who came to UTPB with Newman two years ago from Arkansas-Fort Smith, said the approach is really the Falcons’ only choice.

“It’s definitely very important for us to focus on ourselves,” Rivera said. “This year more than any other year, we’ve got to be ready to adapt to anything. We’ve got to be prepared for every situation. That just means we have to be sharp mentally every single day.

“Obviously sharp physically, but we have to tune up a little bit more between the ears so that we can understand what we need to do in these situations.”

Rivera added that the situation places more responsibility on the Falcons’ returning players.

“As an older guy, I’ve got to help steer along these freshmen,” he said. “We’ve got, I think, five freshmen on the team that are still adapting to the college game. That’s just another team we need to focus on there.”

The schedule will have LSC teams playing two games against the same opponent each weekend, usually at the same location. It’s a situation which Newman has never encountered.

“This is a challenge for me,” he said. “This is my 23rd year of college coaching and I’ve never played a team back-to-back. It’s unique. It’s the environment we’re currently in.

“The most important thing for us is we’re trying to get games in and this is what the league has decided is best, which I think is a really good idea.”

And that brings Newman back to focusing on the Falcons.

“We’re just not going to have the same amount of time to prepare and adjust,” he said. “We’re just going to have to do what we do. We will have a little bit of time after that first game. We’ll watch the film and try to adjust two or three things, but you’re not going to change your entire game plan in 22 hours.

“You’re not going to be able to change everything that didn’t work. It’s going to be little things, maybe adjusting to a certain set or putting different defense in real fast that can adjust to their strengths.”

Rivera said team unity will be a key factor in making sure each player understands his responsibilities.

“As a player, you have to know your role and know what the team needs you to do,” he said. “Each guy doing their job kind of falls under the umbrella of team unity. Being on the same page is probably the most important thing we’re trying to focus on. On the defensive end, how we guard them. Or on offense, what set are we running, what play are we running, what shot are we trying to get.

“Synergy on the court is probably the main focus when (Newman) says we’re trying to focus on the Falcons.”