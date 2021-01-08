COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons fall to Javelinas

KINGSVILLE Creighton Avery scored 24 Friday as Texas A&M-Kingsville defeated UTPB 73-62 in Lone Star Conference men’s basketball action.

The Javelinas (6-1 overall, 6-1 LSC) led 33-26 at the half and were up double digits most of the second half. Tre Flowers added 17 points for TAMUK.

Jordan Horn led the Falcons (6-2, 5-2) with 22 points, while Trevion Lamar added 15. UTPB finished with a 40-30 rebounding edge as Horn, Lamar, Quinntez Grimes and Malik Brikat each grabbed seven boards.

The teams play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.