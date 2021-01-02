COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons down Lions, remain undefeated

UTPB’s Jordan Horn scored 19 points Saturday as the Falcons beat Arkansas Fort Smith 77-67 in Lone Star Conference men’s basketball action at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (6-0 overall, 5-0 LSC) had three other players reach double figures in extending their season-opening winning streak. Malik Brikat scored 17 points, Wesley Hayes added 15 off the bench and Trevion Lamar finished with 12. Brikat also had a game-high eight rebounds.

The Lions (0-3, 0-3) were led by Chris Rollins with 22 points and Matthew Wilson with 16.

The teams close out the weekend series at 4 p.m. Sunday.