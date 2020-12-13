utpb logo transparent
- UTPB 82, UT-Tyler 80
UTPB (2-0)
Trevion Lamar 6-10 8-12 22, Jordan Horn 4-12 6-8 16, Malik Brikat 7-10 2-2 16, Quinntez Grimes 4-8 0-0 10, Jay Workman 0-2 4-4 4, Adam Rivera 3-6 0-0 7, Fermandez Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Wesley Hayes 0-8 3-4 3, Luka Juricki 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Jarolik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 25-32 82.
UT-TYLER (0-2)
Micah Fuller 8-13 7-8 25, Da'Zhon Wyche 5-13 0-0 13, Milan Szabo 2-3 6-7 10, Emanuel Gant 2-8 0-0 5, Chris Giles 1-3 0-1 2, Jalen Davis 4-9 2-2 10, Soloman Thomas 4-8 0-1 9, Darius Alford 2-6 2-4 6, Roche Grootfaam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-23 80.
Halftime — UTPB 38, UT-Tyler 38. 3-Point goals — UTPB 7-18 (Lamar 2-3, Horn 2-6, Brikat 0-0, Grimes 2-2, Workman 0-0, Rivera 1-2, F.Jones 0-2, Hayes 0-3), UT-Tyler 7-27 (Fuller 2-5, Wyche 3-8, Gant 1-5, Giles 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thomas 1-3, Alford 0-3). Total fouls — UTPB 21, UT-Tyler 23. Fouled out — F.Jones, Gant, Giles. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — UTPB 36 (Brikat 11), UT-Tyler 34 (Gant 10). Assists — UTPB 13 (Lamar 5), UT-Tyler 10 (Gant 6).
Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 9:36 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big second half helps Falcons complete sweep of Patriots
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
TYLER Trevion Lamar and Jordan Horn picked up the scoring pace in the second half Saturday to help UTPB overcome a nine-point deficit to beat UT-Tyler 82-80 and sweep their season-opening series at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Lamar had 14 of his team-high 22 points and Horn had 13 of his 16 in the second half as the Falcons (2-0) handed coach Josh Newman the 200th NCAA victory of his career and his 270th as a college coach. Horn's 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining put UTPB ahead to stay and his two free throws with 22 seconds left sealed the win.
Malik Brikat added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Quinntez Grimes had 10 points for UTPB. Lamar produced seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in addition to his scoring.
UTPB plays its home opener against Western New Mexico at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Falcon Dome in a late addition to the schedule.
UT-Tyler (0-2) was led by Michah Fuller with 25 points. Da'Zhon Wyche added 13 points with Milan Szabo and Jalen Davis each scoring 10.
The Patriots led 64-55 with 8:36 remaining and stayed in front until Brikat's layup put the Falcons ahead 74-73 with 2:26 to go.
