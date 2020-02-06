  • February 6, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cancels game with Loyalty Prep - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cancels game with Loyalty Prep

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:11 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cancels game with Loyalty Prep OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College men’s basketball team will have a little extra time to rest after its scheduled game against Loyalty College Prep was cancelled Thursday due to inclement weather.

The teams were originally scheduled to play Jan. 6. That matchup was postponed.

The Wranglers (12-11 overall, 5-5 WJCAC) return to the court against Midland College at 7:30 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:11 pm.

