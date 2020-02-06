COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College cancels game with Loyalty Prep

The Odessa College men’s basketball team will have a little extra time to rest after its scheduled game against Loyalty College Prep was cancelled Thursday due to inclement weather.
The teams were originally scheduled to play Jan. 6. That matchup was postponed.
The Wranglers (12-11 overall, 5-5 WJCAC) return to the court against Midland College at 7:30 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.
