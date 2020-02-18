COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Division I UTRGV

EDINBURG The UTPB men’s basketball team put together a late rally Tuesday in its game against NCAA Division I member UT-Rio Grande Valley, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 93-80 loss at UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Falcons (15-14) trailed 91-58 with 5:03 remaining before going on a 22-2 run to close out the game.

UTRGV (12-14) was led by Lesley Varner with 23 points, while Jordan Jackson had 19 and Chris Freeman scored 13.

UTPB was led by Deauntee Lee who had 16 points off the bench, while Pat Dembley finished with 13. Donoven Carlisle and Miles Washington each scored 10 points.