utpb logo transparent
- Box score
-
UTRGV 93, UTPB 80
UTPB (15-14)
Pat Dembley 5-9 0-0 13, Donoven Carlisle 3-6 2-2 10, Miles Washington 5-10 0-0 10, Malik Anderson 2-9 2-2 8, Fermandez Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Deaunte Lee 5-8 4-4 16, Elvin Rodriguez 4-9 1-1 9, Cale Sanielson 2-3 0-0 4, Ethan Kieke 1-3 0-0 3, Isaac Hernandez 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-64 9-9 80.
UTRGV (12-14)
Lesley Varney 9-15 2-2 23, Jordan Jackson 8-13 0-0 19, Javon Levi 3-8 0-0 7, Quinton Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Sean Rhea 2-4 1-2 5, Chris Freeman 4-7 1-4 13, Connor Raines 1-3 2-2 5, Anthony Bratton 2-2 0-1 4, Uche Dibiamaka 1-3 0-0 3, Rob McLain 1-2 1-2 3, Jamal Gaines 1-4, 0-0 2, Isaiah Fontaine 1-1 0-0 2, Isaiah Garcia 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 7-13 93.
Halftime — UTRGV 49, UTPB 36. 3-Point goals — UTPB 11-22 (Dembley 3-6, Carlisle 2-4, Anderson 2-5, Jones 0-1, Lee 2-3, Kieke 1-2, Hernandez 1-1), UTRGV (Varner 3-6, Jackson 3-5, Levi 1-4, Johnson 1-3, Rhea 0-1, Freeman 4-6, Raines 1-3, Dibiamaka 1-1, McLain 0-1, Garcia 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 16, UTRGV 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — UTPB 37 (Rodriguez 8), UTRGV 35 (Varner 6). Assists — UTPB 18 (Dembley 4, Rodriguez 4), UTRGV 29 (Levi 7).
Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 9:13 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Division I UTRGV
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
EDINBURG The UTPB men’s basketball team put together a late rally Tuesday in its game against NCAA Division I member UT-Rio Grande Valley, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 93-80 loss at UTRGV Fieldhouse.
The Falcons (15-14) trailed 91-58 with 5:03 remaining before going on a 22-2 run to close out the game.
UTRGV (12-14) was led by Lesley Varner with 23 points, while Jordan Jackson had 19 and Chris Freeman scored 13.
UTPB was led by Deauntee Lee who had 16 points off the bench, while Pat Dembley finished with 13. Donoven Carlisle and Miles Washington each scored 10 points.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
College,
Utpb
on
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 9:13 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb Falcons,
Deauntee Lee,
Pat Dembley,
Donoven Carlisle,
Miles Washington