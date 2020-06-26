  • June 26, 2020

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Odessa College makes tough decision to shelve program - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Odessa College makes tough decision to shelve program

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, June 26, 2020 8:22 pm

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Odessa College makes tough decision to shelve program By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College women’s basketball team was preparing for its fourth consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament when the coronavirus pandemic slammed the door shut on sports at all levels.

In the ensuing three months, the Lady Wranglers have watched several key members of the team sign with four-year colleges, recruiting efforts curtailed because of the virus and in a final hit to the program, longtime coach Ara Baten hired away by Western Junior College Athletic Conference-rival South Plains College.

Add all the pieces together and it’s easy to see why the school made the difficult decision Thursday to furlough the women’s program for a season until the 2021-22 school year.

A release from the school stated, “Due to the unprecedented developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown, immediate future of NJCAA Athletics, combined with a needed restructuring of the Women’s Basketball Program coaching staff, the decision to suspend Women’s Basketball is the best course of action.”

The team had just four players remaining on the roster and they have been released to find other schools. If they choose to stay at Odessa College, their scholarships will be honored.

Men’s basketball coach Kris Baumann, part of the search committee for a new women’s coach, said that the decision wasn’t made lightly by Athletic Director Wayne Baker and school president Gregory D. Williams.

“It was an enormous decision,” Baumann said. “The success the women’s basketball program has had, there are national championship banners hanging in the gym.

“I’m sure it was a thought-out process, with the way things are and with the information they had in front of them. So with COVID, no coach, not as many athletes in the program as there normally would be at this time, it all led to the decision.”

The school is fully committed to putting the women’s basketball team back on the court in 2021-22, which is more than several schools across the nation can say after eliminating entire athletic departments during the pandemic.

Baumann is sure of one thing when the Lady Wranglers return.

“Dr. Williams and Wayne don’t want to do anything where Odessa College isn’t going to put its best team out there,” Baumann said. “When they bring it back, it will be a national-championship caliber team on the court.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , on Friday, June 26, 2020 8:22 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
87°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 69°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 94°/Low 72°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]