COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men set to open season in California

ORANGE, CALIF. The UTPB men’s basketball team opens the 2019-20 season at 5:15 p.m. Fiday against Concordia Irvine at the Disney Division II Tip-Off Classic at Santiago Canyon College.
The Falcons, who went 15-14 last season in their first year under coach Josh Newman, will play two more games over the weekend. UTPB will face 2018 Division II national champion Ferris State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Wayne State at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Concordia Irvine, ranked No. 23 in the national preseason poll, reached the NCAA Division II West Regional last season, while Wayne State went 21-10.
UTPB plays its home opener on Nov. 8 against Western State Colorado as part of the LSC-RMAC Challenge at the Falcon Dome.
