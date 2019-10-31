COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men set to open season in California

The Falcons, who went 15-14 last season in their first year under coach Josh Newman, will play two more games over the weekend. UTPB will face 2018 Division II national champion Ferris State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Wayne State at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Concordia Irvine, ranked No. 23 in the national preseason poll, reached the NCAA Division II West Regional last season, while Wayne State went 21-10.