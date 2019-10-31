  • October 31, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men set to open season in California - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB men set to open season in California

Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:02 pm

ORANGE, CALIF. The UTPB men’s basketball team opens the 2019-20 season at 5:15 p.m. Fiday against Concordia Irvine at the Disney Division II Tip-Off Classic at Santiago Canyon College.

The Falcons, who went 15-14 last season in their first year under coach Josh Newman, will play two more games over the weekend. UTPB will face 2018 Division II national champion Ferris State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Wayne State at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Concordia Irvine, ranked No. 23 in the national preseason poll, reached the NCAA Division II West Regional last season, while Wayne State went 21-10.

UTPB plays its home opener on Nov. 8 against Western State Colorado as part of the LSC-RMAC Challenge at the Falcon Dome.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

