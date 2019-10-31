COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Baten expects Lady Wranglers to keep moving forward

Odessa College women’s basketball head coach Ara Baten doesn’t like to look back in the past too much.

That’s because he knows, especially at the junior college level, that every year brings a completely different team. And while the Lady Wranglers are coming off an NJCAA Tournament appearance from last season, there’s going to be a new set of challenges to replicating that success from last winter.

“I think every team is different,” Baten said. “This team is different than the one we had last year and the one we had last year was different from the previous year. What we’re trying to figure out is what the strength of our team is as well as the weakness, like what personnel groups work for us.

“There’s a lot that we need to figure, especially before we go into conference. We have a few players returning, but for the most part it’s a new team. We don’t talk about last year. We just focus on moving forward.”

Regardless, he and his players are excited to finally get the 2019-20 season underway this week after weeks of preseason practices and scrimmages.

“We started working out early in September,” Baten said. “I think the team is ready to get the season started. We’ve been scrimmaging and practicing so much that I think the players are excited to finally play a game.”

Odessa College, which won the Region V Tournament last season, beating New Mexico Junior College 69-65 to clinch a spot in the national tournament, will begin its new season at 5:45 today against Iowa Western College at the OC Sports Center.

It’ll be the first of two games that the Lady Wranglers will have at home this weekend. Their second game will be against University of the Southwest JV at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

“I think it’s nice for us to play at home on the first weekend of the season,” Baten said. “There’s a lot of different things to work on. Whether it’s pregame or fixing things at halftime, to be able to do that in a comfortable environment is great. That’ll help us when we move forward with our traveling schedule.”

With it being early in the season, Baten knows there’s a lot of things to work on before his team begins conference play.

“There’s so much to do,” Baten said. “There are a lot of things that we have to install. There’s a lot of things that we have to work on. There are several areas that we have to improve in. We take advantage of that time when it’s available. We wish we had more time, but it’s time to hook it up. But the kids are excited.”

The Lady Wranglers return four players from last year’s team that posted a 24-8 overall record.

Baten thinks the depth on this season’s team is going to be one of the strengths.

“I think that we have really good players at every position,” Baten said. “That allows us a lot of flexibility and allows them to compete every day at practice. There’s a lot of talent. I think over the course of the year, I hope our depth becomes an asset for us. That’s probably the number one strength for us.”

Among those players coming back is sophomore guard Arielle Adams from Denver City.

“We’re all pretty excited,” Adams said. “It’s just an exciting moment to get into it and do what we need to do.”

While the team is focused on this season, Adams said last year’s national tournament appearance has made everyone hungry for more this year.

“I think it gives us the mindset that we can be successful and that we’ve been successful in the past. And if we continue to push ourselves, we can be even more success,” Adams said.

Last season, the Lady Wranglers made it to the second round of the NJCAA Tournament, beating Tyler Junior College 69-54 in the first round before losing to Hutchinson Community College 66-50.

With a bunch of new players on the team, Adams said everyone has so far become well acclimated with each other on the floor.

“I think we’ve jelled really well,” Adams said. “Our team is really connected. We’ve played really well. We really push the ball as a team.”

As far as weaknesses, execution remains one of the pieces to the puzzle that the Lady Wranglers are trying to solve.

“It’s all the typical things,” Baten said. “We have to execute. We have to be more aggressive on defense. Those are probably the biggest things that stand out the most for us to get better on right now. Once we get those fixed, we can focus on the other things.”

Playing in a region with no shortage of talented teams, Odessa College knows just how difficult the conference will be.

Last year, three teams from the Region V earned a berth in the NJCAA Tournament with Odessa College, New Mexico Junior College and South Plains making the trip to Lubbock in March.

New Mexico Junior College advanced all the way to the national-title game, losing to Gulf Coast State 68-62. South Plains was eliminated in the third round by Gulf Coast State 68-66.

Baten is hopeful that his team’s nonconference slate will prepare it for region action.

“We’re going to play a really good nonconference schedule,” Baten said. “We’re travelling to some good places and playing some teams that are ranked in preseason polls.

“It’s my belief that going through some of that adversity, playing against those better teams will prepare us for what we can expect, night in and night out. Our region is unbelievable. By playing a difficult nonconference schedule, I hope that carries over and helps prepare us.”