COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons ready to play first games on home floor

No one on the UTPB men’s basketball team can complain about playing in California last weekend to open up the season.

But they’ll be happy to be in the comfort of their own home in front of their own fans this weekend.

The Falcons will get to do that when they take on Western Colorado at 7 tonight at Falcon Dome before taking on Adams State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Head coach Josh Newman and his players began their 2019-20 campaign with a tournament in Anaheim, Calif. last week in which the Falcons went 1-2 at the CCA Division II Tip-Off Classic.

“We’re really excited to be back at home,” Newman said. “We went out to California last weekend and we played three really good teams that were very talented and had rich-caliber programs. That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to test ourselves and see where we were at. I thought we saw what kind of a ball club we were. We’re excited to be back and get ready for our home opener.”

UTPB had no shortage of challenging opponents it faced in California.

The Falcons began the season with a 92-86 loss on Nov. 1 to No. 23-ranked Concordia-Irvine, a team that made last year’s national tournament, before losing 111-91 to Ferris State, which won the 2018 national championship and is coming off a 20-12 record from last season.

The Falcons’ lone win of the weekend was an 82-62 victory over Wayne State College (Neb.) on Sunday.

“We jumped right into it,” Newman said. “Those three teams that we played in California are teams that are going to be playing in the NCAA tournament. If you want to be the best you have to figure out how to play the best. We could’ve scheduled a couple of easier games, but that’s not what we’re about.

“We’re figuring out how good we need to be to be at the top in March. I think those three teams exposed us a little bit in some ways but it was a great test for us. We gained a valuable experience from it and hopefully, we can learn from it.”

Among the things that stood out to Newman from his team’s performance last week was scoring and playing better in the second half of each contest.

“Offensively, we can really score,” Newman said. “I thought going in, we’d be able to shoot the ball. We played much better in every second half. We got better as the tournament went on. In the first half, we just weren’t there. But we figured it out in the second half of each game. I thought we got better and the guys learned the value of shot selection and cleaning up the offense. But we have 10 new guys and there are a lot of things to work on and I thought we got better.”

In all three games last week, the Falcons outscored their opponents in the second half.

Against Concordia-Irvine, UTPB outscored the Eagles 59-42 in the second half after trailing 50-27 at the half. Against Ferris State, UTPB trailed 62-41 at the break before going 50-49 in the second half. The Falcons went 45-34 in the final 20 minutes against Wayne State after leading 37-28 at the break.

Entering this season, the Falcons returned only three players from last year’s squad that went 15-14 overall with junior forward Adam Rivera, senior forward Miles Washington and sophomore guard Isaac Hernandez coming back.

Newman believes all three of them can help the team in numerous ways.

“They can tell them what the staff is like and what the expectations are,” Newman said. “They’re not the most vocal but they lead by example. They help the younger players. The young guys can lean on them a little bit and know what we’re doing. They’ve been here and they’ve done that so that’s where they’re really extremely helpful.”

They may not have played in front of a big UTPB crowd in California, but the players were happy to face some good competition.

“It was great getting the season going,” Rivera said. “It felt good to play someone other than ourselves at practice. It was a lot of fun being away from Odessa and being just us. We saw three really good teams. The first two games didn’t go the way we wanted but we started putting things together and played a really good game in the final contest.”

Washington is looking forward to being at home.

“It was good being in California,” Washington said. “But it’s even better to play in front of your home crowd. That’s even better.”

Friday’s game against Western Colorado will be the Mountaineers’ first non-exhibition game of the season. Western Colorado is coming off a 79-41 loss to Colorado State and a 94-56 defeat to Weber State last week.

For Adams State, it will be the Grizzlies’ opening week of the season. They will face West Texas A&M on Friday in Canyon before traveling to Odessa.

Both teams, which play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, are looking to reverse the fortunes from last year. Western Colorado is coming off a 6-22 record from last season, while Adams State went 11-17.

“We’ve looked a little at last year’s tape of both teams but they’re new teams so we don’t really know a lot about them at this point,” Newman said. “These games are really about us at this point like what are we going to do well and adjusting on the fly and there might be something that we haven’t even covered yet.

“I think those games in California helped us prepare but it’s more about us other than them at this point. We’ll have a better idea of Adams State since they play on Friday night and we can see them and have a better game preparation in that game.”