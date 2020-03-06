WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers advance at Region V tourney

ABILENE The Odessa College women’s basketball team overcame an early deficit Thursday to defeat Hill College 62-55 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region V Tournament at Moody Coliseum.

Sofia Persson had 22 points and five assists to lead the Lady Wranglers (24-8), while Arielle Adams added 10 points.

Nokoia White had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench and Okako Adika had eight points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Odessa College finished with a 44-38 advantage on the boards.

Destanee Roblow had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hill College (20-12). Brianna Pena added 10 points.

Hill College led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Wranglers took a 26-22 halftime lead and quickly pushed the margin to double figures at 37-27 early in the third quarter.

Odessa College faces Collin County Community College (23-8) Friday night in the semifinals. Collin County was the only North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference entry to survive the first round, defeating New Mexico Junior College 64-57.