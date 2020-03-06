Odessa College logo
- Box score
-
Odessa College 62, Hill College 55
NJCAA Region V Championship
Moody Coliseum, Abilene
HILL COLLEGE (20-12)
Andreea Mancha 3-5 1-3 9, Tyquanna Ross 1-7 0-0 2, Kiana Hart 2-4 0-0 4, Kamill Rangel 1-3 0-0 3, Kertisa Amos 1-4 2-5 4, Destanee Roblow 5-13 3-7 13, Sydney Nunley 1-12 1-1 3, Daija Planas 0-5 0-0 0, Vania Hampton 0-3 0-0 0, Brianna Pena 5-10 0-0 10, Emily Cunningham 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 22-75 8-17 55.
ODESSA COLLEGE (24-8)
Arielle Adams 4-10 0-0 10, Okako Adika 3-7 0-0 8, Sofia Persson 7-16 6-7 22, Geovana Lopes 3-4 0-0 6, Jordan Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Sasha Schoenborn 0-0 0-0 0, Nokoia White 4-8 1-2 9, Jenyff Moura 0-2 1-4 1, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-0 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 23-56 10-17 62.
Hill College............. 12.. 10 14 19 — 55
Odessa College........ 9.. 17 17 19 — 62
3-Point goals — Hill College 3-12 (Mancha 2-4, Rangel 1-2, Nunley 0-2, Hampton 0-1, Cunningham 0-3), Odessa College 6-19 (Adams 2-4, Adika 2-5, Persson 2-8, Brown 0-1, Guimaraes 0-1). Total fouls — Hill College 12, Odessa College 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Hill College 38 (Roblow 13), Odessa College 44 (Adika 15). Assists — Hill College 12 (Planas 5), Odessa College 14 (Persson 5).
Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 1:27 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers advance at Region V tourney
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
ABILENE The Odessa College women’s basketball team overcame an early deficit Thursday to defeat Hill College 62-55 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region V Tournament at Moody Coliseum.
Sofia Persson had 22 points and five assists to lead the Lady Wranglers (24-8), while Arielle Adams added 10 points.
Nokoia White had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench and Okako Adika had eight points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Odessa College finished with a 44-38 advantage on the boards.
Destanee Roblow had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hill College (20-12). Brianna Pena added 10 points.
Hill College led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Wranglers took a 26-22 halftime lead and quickly pushed the margin to double figures at 37-27 early in the third quarter.
Odessa College faces Collin County Community College (23-8) Friday night in the semifinals. Collin County was the only North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference entry to survive the first round, defeating New Mexico Junior College 64-57.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
College,
Odessa College
on
Friday, March 6, 2020 1:27 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College Lady Wranglers,
Njcaa Region V Tournament,
Moody Coliseum