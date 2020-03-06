  • March 6, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers advance at Region V tourney - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers advance at Region V tourney

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

Odessa College 62, Hill College 55

NJCAA Region V Championship

Moody Coliseum, Abilene

HILL COLLEGE (20-12)

Andreea Mancha 3-5 1-3 9, Tyquanna Ross 1-7 0-0 2, Kiana Hart 2-4 0-0 4, Kamill Rangel 1-3 0-0 3, Kertisa Amos 1-4 2-5 4, Destanee Roblow 5-13 3-7 13, Sydney Nunley 1-12 1-1 3, Daija Planas 0-5 0-0 0, Vania Hampton 0-3 0-0 0, Brianna Pena 5-10 0-0 10, Emily Cunningham 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 22-75 8-17 55.

ODESSA COLLEGE (24-8)

Arielle Adams 4-10 0-0 10, Okako Adika 3-7 0-0 8, Sofia Persson 7-16 6-7 22, Geovana Lopes 3-4 0-0 6, Jordan Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Sasha Schoenborn 0-0 0-0 0, Nokoia White 4-8 1-2 9, Jenyff Moura 0-2 1-4 1, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-0 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 23-56 10-17 62.

Hill College............. 12.. 10   14   19   —    55

Odessa College........ 9.. 17   17   19   —    62

3-Point goals — Hill College 3-12 (Mancha 2-4, Rangel 1-2, Nunley 0-2, Hampton 0-1, Cunningham 0-3), Odessa College 6-19 (Adams 2-4, Adika 2-5, Persson 2-8, Brown 0-1, Guimaraes 0-1). Total fouls — Hill College 12, Odessa College 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Hill College 38 (Roblow 13), Odessa College 44 (Adika 15). Assists — Hill College 12 (Planas 5), Odessa College 14 (Persson 5).

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 1:27 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers advance at Region V tourney OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Odessa College women’s basketball team overcame an early deficit Thursday to defeat Hill College 62-55 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region V Tournament at Moody Coliseum.

Sofia Persson had 22 points and five assists to lead the Lady Wranglers (24-8), while Arielle Adams added 10 points.

Nokoia White had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench and Okako Adika had eight points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Odessa College finished with a 44-38 advantage on the boards.

Destanee Roblow had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hill College (20-12). Brianna Pena added 10 points.

Hill College led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Wranglers took a 26-22 halftime lead and quickly pushed the margin to double figures at 37-27 early in the third quarter.

Odessa College faces Collin County Community College (23-8) Friday night in the semifinals. Collin County was the only North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference entry to survive the first round, defeating New Mexico Junior College 64-57.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, March 6, 2020 1:27 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
66°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: SE at 19mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 63°/Low 53°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]