WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB starts fast, cruises past UT Tyler

It was a situation that UTPB women’s basketball coach Rae Boothe hopes becomes the norm, rather than the exception.

The Falcons raced out to a double-digit lead and never looked back, defeating UT Tyler 81-63 in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

Holly Hemmeline scored a game-high 19 points to lead UTPB (8-10 overall, 5-7 in conference), with Jada Berry and Jordan Rogers each finishing with 15 and Alexus Quaadman chipping in 12 to the victory.

“They played hard and I think we executed pretty well,” Boothe said of the Falcons. “I just think we got comfortable with the lead and we’re not used to that. Hopefully that’s something we get a lot more experience with.

“Jada Berry had the best game of her career. She played incredibly hard, and well, and we needed her to.”

Kelsey Crouse led the Patriots (3-13, 1-11) with 14 points.

Carah Burdette added 11, with Aubree Adams and Kylea Johnson each finishing with 10 points in the loss.

Boothe was familiar with Crouse, trying to recruit her to UTPB out of Hill Community College.

“She is a very good player,” Boothe said. “It was good to see her playing well for them.”

The Falcons showed from the start that Boothe’s message had been received, loud and clear.

A 3-pointer by Berry kicked off an 11-0 run to begin the game, forcing the Patriots to call timeout with 7:35 to play in the first quarter.

Crouse put UT Tyler on her back after the timeout, scoring seven straight points to cut into the Falcons’ lead (14-7) with five minutes to play. UTPB then went on a 7-4 run to close out the quarter.

The Falcons were able to stretch their lead in the second quarter, with Hemmeline hitting a pair of 3-pointers to spark the run. Additionally, UTPB was able to keep Crouse from adding to her nine first-quarter points.

>> NOTES: The last time UTPB played at home, Boothe looked down the bench and saw just three healthy substitutes. Against the Patriots, it was nearly a full bench as the Falcons have had several players return from injury and now have 11 players in uniform. One of those, junior point guard Kayla Galindo, saw the court for the first time since before the holiday break. Though she was limited in minutes, Galindo did hit a 3-pointer and take a charge. “That’s the only way she knows how to play,” Boothe said. “She was limited to 10 minutes and played 10:35 and wanted to play more. It’s great to have her back.” … The Falcons will look to ride the momentum of this victory into Saturday’s matchup with No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce, which is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start at the Falcon Dome.