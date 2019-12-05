WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB pulls away to down Midwestern State

UTPB women’s coach Rae Boothe watched her team work for 40 minutes against Midwestern State, the energy moving back and forth as the teams looked for any advantage.

The Falcons, it turned out, had one very distinct one — Holly Hemmeline.

Hemmeline, a freshman from Denver City, scored a game-high 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help UTPB to a 74-62 victory against the Mustangs in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

“She doesn’t play like a freshman,” Boothe said of Hemmeline. “She wants the ball and her teammates have confidence in her to take those shots and to keep taking those shots even when they aren’t falling.

“Midwestern is tough to play because they have a lot of weapons, but I thought we did a good job on both ends of the floor.”

Kayla Galindo added 14 points to the victory, with Jordan Rogers chipping in 12 and Lemia Ntor-Ue finishing with 10 in the victory.

UTPB improved to 5-3 overall, 2-0 in conference, which doubles up the number of conference victories the team finished with last year.

“We talked about it in the locker room,” Galindo said. “But it’s just the beginning for this team.”

Liz Cathcart scored 14 to lead Midwestern State (2-3, 0-1) with Shawnisay Millar adding 12 in the loss.

UTPB held a slim lead at halftime (31-29) and the Mustangs used a conventional three-point play by Millar to take their first lead of the game less than a minute into the third quarter.

UTPB’s Jada Berry put the Falcons back in front with a 3-pointer off the left wing, followed by Ntor-Ue’s spin move in the lane for an easy layup to put the Falcons ahead by four (38-34). After a Mustangs’ free throw, Galindo extended the lead with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

UTPB maintained that lead through the third quarter, though Galindo was sent to the bench with her fourth foul with 2:04 remaining to play in the period.

“Kayla really has a calming influence on the floor, but I thought Jada Berry, Jordan Rogers and Rory Carter did a good job for us when she was out,” Boothe said. “This team is getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Moments later, Hemmeline was making everyone on the Midwestern bench uncomfortable, scoring eight of UTPB’s first 12 points in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from the left corner, a drive and scoop along the right baseline and then another long-distance jumper from the left corner.

That extended the Falcons’ lead to 67-56 with little more than two minutes to play.