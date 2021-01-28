  • January 28, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers regroup for start of new season - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers regroup for start of new season

Schedule & roster

2021 Odessa College baseball roster

No.      Name       Pos.         B/T           Class        Hometown

1          Trevor Hatton          RS Fr        OF            R/R           R-Fr.         Lancaster

2          Myles Jefferson       So            INF           R/R           So.           Katy

3          TJ Tomlinson           So            INF           L/R           So.           Fredricksburg

4         Isaac Rivera             So            INF/OF      L/L           So.           Conroe

5         Brandon Rincones   Fr.            INF           R/R           Fr.            Oranjestad, Aruba

6         Noah Brown             So            RHP          R/R           So.           Grapevine

7          Sebastian Melendez                Fr             OF            L/L           Fr.            Fort Worth

8         Daniel Monti            Fr             INF           R/R           Fr.            Arese, Italy

9         Randall Blanscett    Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Midland

10        Cristian Baeza         RS Fr        RHP          R/R           R-Fr.         Odessa

11         Sean Stephens        Fr             INF           R/R           Fr.            Forney

12         Tyson Pointer          Fr             C/OF         R/R           Fr.            Dallas

13         Nathan Van Mannen                Fr.            INF           L/L           Fr.            Garland

14        Dylan Farley             Fr             LHP          L/L           Fr.            Amsterdam, Netherlands

15        Giulio Monello         So            C              R/R           So.           Venice, Italy

16        Tyler Ramage          Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Odessa

17         Cameron Jarvis       Fr             UTIL          R/R           Fr.            Enumclaw, Wash.

18        Landyn Sterling       Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Odessa

21         Garrett Bodine         RS Fr        RHP          R/R           R-Fr.         Bastrop

22        Jake Gonce              Fr             C              R/R           Fr.            Katy

23        Owen Lockner          Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Windsor, Colo.

24        Cade McGlade          Fr             LHP/OF     L/L           Fr.            McKinney

25        Lennin Ashby           Fr             OF            L/L           Fr.            Oranjestad, Aruba

26        Marshall Wales        Fr             LHP          L/L           Fr.            Waller

27        Collin Horton           Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Keller

30        Nick Sharp               Fr             RHP/C      R/R           Fr.            Bloomington, Ill.

31         Chandler David        Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Breckenridge

32        Hunter Beltran        Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Odessa

34        Fernando Gonzalez  Fr.            LHP          L/L           Fr.            Boston, Mass.

37        Rowan Arrant           Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Nacogdoches

38        Brady Loving            Fr             RHP          R/R           Fr.            Magnolia

 —        Isaiah Flores            Fr             INF           R/R           Fr.            Odessa

 

Head coach: Kurtis Lay

Assistant coaches: Shane Segovia, Marty Moya

 

2021 Odessa College baseball schedule

Date   Opponent                Time        Site

Jan. 29                a-San Jacinto-North                Noon        Houston

Jan. 29                a-McLennan CC        6 p.m.       Houston

Jan. 30                a-Weatherford College            Noon        Alvin

Jan. 30                a-Grayson College   6 p.m.       Houston

Feb. 5  Ranger College (DH)                Noon        Odessa

Feb. 6  McLennan CC (DH)   Noon        Odessa

Feb. 12 Seward County CC (DH)           Noon        Odessa

Feb. 13 Seward County CC (DH)           Noon        Odessa

Feb. 19 Temple College (DH)               Noon        Temple

Feb. 20                Temple College (DH)               Noon        Temple

Feb. 26                Weatherford College               5 p.m.       Weatherford

Feb. 26                Weatherford College (DH)       1 p.m.        Weatherford

March 12              Midland College      3 p.m.       Midland

March 13              Midland College      2 p.m.       Midland

March 17              Clarendon College   2 p.m.       Lubbock

March 19              New Mexico Military* (DH)       Noon        Odessa

March 20             New Mexico Military* (DH)       Noon        Odessa

March 23             Western Texas College            2 p.m.       Odessa

March 26             Frank Phillips College*            Noon        Borger

March 27             Frank Phillips College*            Noon        Borger

April 1  Clarendon College* (DH)         Noon        Clarendon

April 2 Clarendon College* (DH)         Noon        Clarendon

April 6 Howard College       Noon        Odessa

April 9 Midland College* (DH)             Noon        Odessa

April 10                Midland College* (DH)             Noon        Midland

April 23                Western Texas College* (DH)  Noon        Snyder

April 24               Western Texas College* (DH)  Noon        Odessa

April 27                Midland College      2 p.m.       Odessa

April 30               Howard College* (DH)             Noon        Odessa

May 1   Howard College* (DH)             Noon        Big Spring

May 4  Vernon College        3 p.m.       Abilene

May 14 NJCAA Region 5 Tournament   TBD          TBD

May 15 NJCAA Region 5 Tournament   TBD          TBD

May 16 NJCAA Region 5 Tournament   TBD          TBD

 

*-WJCAC games

a-Tournament of Champions

Posted: Thursday, January 28, 2021 8:30 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers regroup for start of new season By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

All things considered, the Odessa College baseball program has enjoyed good retention through the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic, returning five sophomores from 2020’s truncated season.

For Wranglers coach Kurtis Lay, it’s as much about quality as quantity.

“We’ve got some third-year guys in the mix in Giulio Monello, T.J. Tomlinson and Myles Jefferson.” Lay said. “When you look at those three guys, you look at three of the most important positions on the field being catcher, second base and shortstop.

“To have those guys back, not only with experience but the majority of them with two years experience, it’s a good feeling.”

Among other returning players are pitchers Noah Brown and Collin Horton, giving Lay key pieces in the bullpen and rotation.

“The first of the season is always interesting just because you always have a guy you aren’t necessarily counting on who ends up stepping up and being a guy,” Lay said. “Collin Horton for us last year didn’t pitch our opening weekend against Cisco and you look up at the end of the year and he was 5-0.”

The Wranglers, who were 21-2 last spring when competition was halted, open the 2021 schedule at 10 a.m. Friday against San Jacinto College at the Tournament of Champions in Houston.

Odessa College is also scheduled to play McLennan Community College, Weatherford College and Grayson College on the opening weekend,

Lay said Horton will be joined in the rotation by transfers Chandler David and Rowan Arrant along with freshman Marshall Wales.

“There’s a lot of talented freshmen and even second-year guys who didn’t get the full experience as a freshman that they would have typically had,” Lay said. “We’ll see how (Wales) does and before we get to conference play we’ll give several guys a look.”

The most difficult part of preseason, Lay said, was getting position players adequate reps without having to play anyone out of position.

“The biggest challenge we’ve had is just the amount of hitters,” he said. “When we intrasquad against ourselves, we don’t have 18 hitters to go field eight positions on both sides of the ball without severely putting guys out of position.

“We have to get creative with it. We basically do three defenses and three offenses. Guys get two at bats, then they might go to defense for six outs or nine or 12 before they get to hit again.

“It’s not only just that we didn’t get to finish the season last, but with a couple of internationals opting out and roster decisions we made at Christmas break, we don’t have the true feel of getting three outs and going back to the dugout. We’ve had to go back to the drawing board in order to get guys enough at bats and keep guys in their natural positions.”

The Wranglers will play a 24-game WJCAC schedule cobbled together without conference members El Paso Community College and New Mexico Junior College, which furloughed their programs because of the pandemic. Odessa College opens conference play March 19 against New Mexico Military Institute at home.

“What us coaches have proposed is to have a conference tournament at the end where the 3 through 6 seeds would play,” Lay said. “Depending on who finishes 1 and 2 out of that double-elimination tournament would end up with the 3 and 4 seed in the regional.

“It’s just trying to be creative to find a way to create more games amongst ourselves as a conference. At the same time, it would still allow if a team had a really bad break with the coronavirus or anything else to where one or two weekends doesn’t completely ruin their season. They’re still going to have a shot at postseason there at the end of it.”

