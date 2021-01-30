  • January 30, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL:Wranglers finish winless in Houston tourney - Odessa American: College

COLLEGE BASEBALL:Wranglers finish winless in Houston tourney

Linescores

Weatherford College 3, Odesa College 2

Saturday, Tournament of Champions, Houston

Odessa.......... 010  010     0   —     2      5     1

Weatherford.. 200  000     1   —     3      3     3

Marshall Wales, Noah Brown (6) and Tyson Pointer. Blake Mayfield, Caden Hawkins (5) and Bo Hogeboom. W — Hawkins. L — Brown. 2B — Odessa College: Myles Jefferson; Weatherford College: Jacob Guerrero, Cade Conway.

Records — Odessa College 0-3; Weatherford College 1-0.

 

Grayson College 7, Odessa College 4

Saturday, Tournament of Champions, Houston

Grayson........ 011  203 000   —     7      4     1

Odessa.......... 002  200 000   —     4      7     2

Gunner Morris, Kaden Krowka (5) and Yanluis Ortiz. Rowan Arrant, Fernando Gonzalez (4), Brady Loving (6) and Giulio Monello. W — Krowka. L — Arrant. 2B — Grayson College: Wade Elliott. HR — Odessa College: Monello.

Records — Grayson College 3-1, Odessa College 0-4.

HOUSTON The Odessa College baseball showed flashes during its first weekend of competition, but left the Tournament of Champions still looking for its first win of the season after losing twice Saturday.

The Wranglers started the day with a 3-2 loss to Weatherford College before wrapping up the weekend with a 7-4 loss to Grayson College.

In the early game, Jayden Hill’s pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Weatherford College the victory. Austin Green led off the inning with a walk and Cade Conway followed with a double to set up the winning run.

The Coyotes took the early lead on Jacob Guerrero’s two-run double in the first inning. The Wranglers answered with Myles Jefferson’s RBI double in the second and pulled even when Sean Stephens scored on a passed ball in the fifth. Jefferson finished 2 for 3.

Odessa College starter Marshall Wales was charged with two runs on one hit over five innings. He struck out three and walked three. Noah Brown took the loss with an inning-plus in relief, giving up a run on two hits. He struck out two.

In the late game, Grayson jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after scoring on a pair of Odessa College errors in the second and third innings.

The Wranglers tied the game in the bottom of the third on a Trevor Hatton RBI single and an RBI groundout. Hatton, who was 2 for 4, tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth with another single that followed a Giulio Monello solo home run.

The Vikings pulled away with a three-run sixth inning that started with an RBI single by Blake Rambusch. Rowan Arrant was charged with the loss for the Wranglers, as he struck out seven and walked five in three innings. The Odessa College pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

