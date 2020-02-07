  • February 7, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons drop series opener to Texans

Linescore

Tarleton State 10, UTPB 0 (7)

UTPB.............. 000  000     0   —     0      2     1

Tarleton......... 032  500     0   —   10    10     1

Trever Berg, A. Leyva (4), L. Dominguez (4), B. Gould (5) and Jonathan Bermudez. Justin Waltmon and Ian Groves. W — Waltmon (1-1). L — Berg (1-1). 2B — Tarleton State: Dean Frew, Groves.

Records — UTPB 1-3 Overall, 1-3 Lone Star Conference, Tarleton State 1-3, 1-3.

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 8:58 pm

STEPHENVILLE The UTPB baseball team had a tough afternoon Friday in its first road game of the 2020 season, falling 10-0 in seven innings to Tarleton State in Lone Star Conference play at the Cecil Ballow Complex.

The Falcons (1-3 overall, 1-3 conference) managed just two hits against Tarleton State starting pitcher Justin Waltmon. Waltmon pitched all seven innings and struck out four in the win.

Ian Groves got the scoring started for the Texans on a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the second inning. He drove in four runs total for the game and walked three times. Corey Young went 2 for 4 and Zach Mesa went 2 for 2 to help Tarleton State.

The series continues at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

