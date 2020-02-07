Odessa College logo
Odessa College 6, Murray State College 0
Murray St...... 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Odessa.......... 202 011 x — 6 10 1
Jack Chester, Braden Corley (4), Coby Greiner (6) and Jacob Wright. Tyler Wade, Brayden Kennard (7) and Gullio Monello. W — Wade. L — Chester. 2B — Murray State College: Cody Moore. Odessa College: Monello, Lennin Ashby, Sean Stephens.
Records —Odessa College 3-0.
Odessa College 11, Laredo College 6
Laredo........... 100 101 3 — 6 12 1
Odessa.......... 014 042 x — 11 12 2
Andres Santos, Ramsey Villareall (4), Isaiah Rodriguez (6) and Norbeto Cervantes. Connor Carlton, Owen Lockner (6) and Gullio Monello, Jake Gonce (6). W — Carlton. L — Santos. 2B — Odessa College: Myles Jefferson. 3B — Laredo College: Mark Alvarado. Odessa College: Lennin Ashby. HR — Laredo College: Alvarado
Records — Odessa College 4-0.
Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 8:51 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers take two at tournament
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
BEEVILLE The Odessa College baseball team continued its strong start to the season Friday by winning its first two games at the Coastal Bend Tournament.
The Wranglers (4-0 overall) defeated Murray State College 6-0 in the first game and defeated Laredo College 11-6 in the second game.
Pitching was the difference in the first game as Tyler Wade and Brayden Kennard combined for a three-hit shutout of the Aggies.
In the second game, the Wranglers were led by T.J. Tomlinson, who finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Gullio Monello went 2 for 2 with an RBI, three runs scored a walk.
Odessa College continues play Saturday starting at 11 a.m. against Western Oklahoma State College followed by a 2 p.m. game with host Coastal Bend College.
