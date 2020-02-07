COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers take two at tournament

BEEVILLE The Odessa College baseball team continued its strong start to the season Friday by winning its first two games at the Coastal Bend Tournament.

The Wranglers (4-0 overall) defeated Murray State College 6-0 in the first game and defeated Laredo College 11-6 in the second game.

Pitching was the difference in the first game as Tyler Wade and Brayden Kennard combined for a three-hit shutout of the Aggies.

In the second game, the Wranglers were led by T.J. Tomlinson, who finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Gullio Monello went 2 for 2 with an RBI, three runs scored a walk.

Odessa College continues play Saturday starting at 11 a.m. against Western Oklahoma State College followed by a 2 p.m. game with host Coastal Bend College.