  • February 7, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers take two at tournament - Odessa American: College

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers take two at tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Linescores

Odessa College 6, Murray State College 0

Murray St...... 000  000     0   —     0      3     5

Odessa.......... 202  011      x   —     6    10     1

Jack Chester, Braden Corley (4), Coby Greiner (6) and Jacob Wright. Tyler Wade, Brayden Kennard (7) and Gullio Monello. W — Wade. L — Chester. 2B — Murray State College: Cody Moore. Odessa College: Monello, Lennin Ashby, Sean Stephens.

Records —Odessa College 3-0.

 

Odessa College 11, Laredo College 6

Laredo........... 100  101     3   —     6    12     1

Odessa.......... 014  042      x   —   11    12     2

Andres Santos, Ramsey Villareall (4), Isaiah Rodriguez (6) and Norbeto Cervantes. Connor Carlton, Owen Lockner (6) and Gullio Monello, Jake Gonce (6). W — Carlton. L — Santos. 2B — Odessa College: Myles Jefferson. 3B — Laredo College: Mark Alvarado. Odessa College: Lennin Ashby. HR — Laredo College: Alvarado

Records — Odessa College 4-0.

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 8:51 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers take two at tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BEEVILLE The Odessa College baseball team continued its strong start to the season Friday by winning its first two games at the Coastal Bend Tournament.

The Wranglers (4-0 overall) defeated Murray State College 6-0 in the first game and defeated Laredo College 11-6 in the second game.

Pitching was the difference in the first game as Tyler Wade and Brayden Kennard combined for a three-hit shutout of the Aggies.

In the second game, the Wranglers were led by T.J. Tomlinson, who finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Gullio Monello went 2 for 2 with an RBI, three runs scored a walk.

Odessa College continues play Saturday starting at 11 a.m. against Western Oklahoma State College followed by a 2 p.m. game with host Coastal Bend College.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, February 7, 2020 8:51 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 67%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 48°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 34°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]