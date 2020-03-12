COLLEGE SPORTS: Lone Star Conference, NJCAA halt competition

The Lone Star Conference and NJCAA joined much of the rest of the sports landscape Thursday in suspending or postponing upcoming events, directly impacting two local schools.

The Lone Star Conference, an NCAA Division II league that includes UTPB, suspended all athletic events until March 30. The decision took affect with today’s event, which included the Falcons’ baseball series opener against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The move applies to regular-season events in baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.

Decisions on whether to continue practices and other team activities will be left up to the member schools, according to a news release issued by the conference.

Meanwhile, the NJCAA, which oversees junior-college competition, announced it will postpone upcoming men’s and women’s basketball national tournaments. The Odessa College Lady Wranglers were to start play next week in the Division I women’s tourney in Lubbock.

The NJCAA also postponed the Division II tournaments and announced that the Division III events, which are already in progress, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude today.