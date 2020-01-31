COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons start fast, top Buffs in opener

UTPB right-hander Trevor Berg knew that opening the 2020 baseball season with a Lone Star Conference series against No. 15 West Texas A&M would ramp up the pressure.

He never let it faze him.

Berg pitched six solid innings and reliever Danny Juarez finished off the final three as the Falcons earned 7-2 victory against the Buffaloes Friday at Roden Field.

Torren Brozovich, making his first start for UTPB, led the offense with a 3-for-5 performance that included two triples and three RBIs.

The Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and, after the Buffaloes pushed across a solo run in the top of the second inning, scored four more times to get some breathing room for Berg.

“Look, West Texas A&M is one of the best teams in the nation and they are going to be all year long,” UTPB head coach Brian Reinke said. “And that’s what you have to do to have a chance to beat them.

“Scoring two in the first, them coming back with the home run and us being able to come back shows that hey, when you get punched in the mouth, you are able to come back and be resilient about it. I thought it was good.”

Alex Wixson was 2 for 3 with one run scored and Nick Hernandez drove in a pair for runs for the Falcons (1-0 overall, 1-0 in conference).

Eric Ortiz was 2 for 2 with a pair of solo home runs, both off Berg, for West Texas A&M (0-1, 0-1).

Berg allowed a pair of runs on three hits, while striking out five.

“My curveball was working today,” Berg said. “And I was able to put my fastball where I needed to.

“After we got the lead in the second inning, it was just about pounding the zone and letting my defense work behind me. This is a great way to start the season.”

Juarez came on in the seventh, allowing a one-out double and a four-pitch walk, which was followed by a visit to the mound by Reinke.

The right-hander from El Paso then settled down to strike out seven of the final nine hitters he faced, including six in a row.

Reinke was most pleased with the sophomore’s response to the adversity.

“That’s what you see when guys grow up,” Reinke said. “That’s a completely different guy than we had in him last year.

“But we saw it all fall and we hoped that that’s what we were going to have in the spring and I really think you saw the maturation process really happen.”

After Berg set West Texas A&M down in order in the top of the first inning, the Falcons got the quick start they need with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Pemron Burrows led off with a walk after going down 1-2 in the count, bringing Brozovich to the plate.

The transfer from Cochise College in Arizona hit the first pitch he saw off the batter’s eye in center field for a triple to drive home Burrows with the season’s first run.

After a walk to Jay Desoto by Buffaloes’ starter Mathieu Gauthier, Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Brozovich for the 2-0 lead.

Ortiz cut the Falcons’ lead in half with the first swing of the second inning, hammering a pitch over the right-center field fence.

UTPB answered right back in its half of the second inning, with Wixson leading off with a single to left field.

Nick Schnopp followed with a bloop single to right field and then, after a strikeout, Burrows was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Wixson scored on a wild pitch, which moved both Schnopp and Burrows up 90 feet.

Brozovich hit his second triple of the game to drive in two more runs and scored on Desoto’s single to right-center field for a 6-2 lead, which was never challenged.

“You have to tip the hat to UTPB,” West Texas A&M coach Matt Vanderburg said. “Coach Reinke had his guys ready to go and they did an outstanding job.

“We just weren’t very good today. We were pretty anemic offensively, struck out way too much and didn’t make adjustments.”