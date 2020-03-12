COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers outslug Chaparrals

MIDLAND The Odessa College baseball team outlasted Midland College 22-9 Wednesday in a nonconference game at Christensen Stadium.

Sebastian Melendez and Bryce Fouts both homered as all nine Wrangler starters had a hit — eight had at least two — and eight drove in runs. Mason Donohoe, who finished 5 for 6 with two doubles, and Luis Gonzalez, who was 3 for 6, each had four RBIs.

Odessa College starter Connor Carlton was credited with the win after two shutout innings as the Wranglers (19-2) sent seven men to the mound. Carlton struck out three and allowed one hit.

Deylan Pigford hit for the cycle for Midland College (11-9), finishing 4 for 4 with three RBIs.