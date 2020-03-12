  • March 12, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers outslug Chaparrals

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers outslug Chaparrals

Odessa College 22, Midland College 9

Odessa.......... 104  600 308   —   22    24     2

Midland......... 002  130 120   —     9      7     0

Connor Carlton, Bradden Kennard (3), Tyler Richardson (5), Owen Lockner (5), Maurizio Andretta (7), Randall Blanscett (8), Jorge Trevino (8) and Jake Gonce. Gavi Coldiron, Derek Klosowski (4), Cameron Dayton (4), Jarred Gibson (5), Troy Lincavage (6), Bo Sims (8), Isaias Morin (9), Esteban Gonzales (9) and Cade Kennedy, Holden Philippus (9). W — Carlton. L — Coldiron. 2B — Odessa College: Mason Donohoe 2, Jalyn Williams, Gonce, Reed Chumley; Midland College: Deylan Pigford. 3B — Odessa College: Chumley; Midland College: Pigford, Mason Weathers. HR — Odessa College: Bryce Foutz, Sebastian Melendez; Midland College: Pigford.

Records — Odessa College 19-2, Midland College 11-9.

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:35 pm

MIDLAND The Odessa College baseball team outlasted Midland College 22-9 Wednesday in a nonconference game at Christensen Stadium.

Sebastian Melendez and Bryce Fouts both homered as all nine Wrangler starters had a hit — eight had at least two — and eight drove in runs. Mason Donohoe, who finished 5 for 6 with two doubles, and Luis Gonzalez, who was 3 for 6, each had four RBIs.

Odessa College starter Connor Carlton was credited with the win after two shutout innings as the Wranglers (19-2) sent seven men to the mound. Carlton struck out three and allowed one hit.

Deylan Pigford hit for the cycle for Midland College (11-9), finishing 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

