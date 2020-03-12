Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 22, Midland College 9
-
Odessa.......... 104 600 308 — 22 24 2
Midland......... 002 130 120 — 9 7 0
Connor Carlton, Bradden Kennard (3), Tyler Richardson (5), Owen Lockner (5), Maurizio Andretta (7), Randall Blanscett (8), Jorge Trevino (8) and Jake Gonce. Gavi Coldiron, Derek Klosowski (4), Cameron Dayton (4), Jarred Gibson (5), Troy Lincavage (6), Bo Sims (8), Isaias Morin (9), Esteban Gonzales (9) and Cade Kennedy, Holden Philippus (9). W — Carlton. L — Coldiron. 2B — Odessa College: Mason Donohoe 2, Jalyn Williams, Gonce, Reed Chumley; Midland College: Deylan Pigford. 3B — Odessa College: Chumley; Midland College: Pigford, Mason Weathers. HR — Odessa College: Bryce Foutz, Sebastian Melendez; Midland College: Pigford.
Records — Odessa College 19-2, Midland College 11-9.
Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:35 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers outslug Chaparrals
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The Odessa College baseball team outlasted Midland College 22-9 Wednesday in a nonconference game at Christensen Stadium.
Sebastian Melendez and Bryce Fouts both homered as all nine Wrangler starters had a hit — eight had at least two — and eight drove in runs. Mason Donohoe, who finished 5 for 6 with two doubles, and Luis Gonzalez, who was 3 for 6, each had four RBIs.
Odessa College starter Connor Carlton was credited with the win after two shutout innings as the Wranglers (19-2) sent seven men to the mound. Carlton struck out three and allowed one hit.
Deylan Pigford hit for the cycle for Midland College (11-9), finishing 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
College,
Odessa College
on
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:35 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College Wranglers,
Sebastian Melendez,
Bryce Fouts,
Mason Donohoe,
Luis Gonzalez,
Connor Carlton