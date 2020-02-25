COLLEGE BASEBALL: OC's Seay named pitcher of week

Odessa College sophomore Jordan Seay became the latest Wrangler baseball player to earn pitcher of the week honors by the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday.

The sophomore left-hander from Stinnett pitched five innings in Odessa College’s 10-0 run-rule victory over Temple College Saturday.

Seay allowed just two hits, struck out four and walked one during that game.

The Wranglers return home to host Weatherford College in a three-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Wrangler Field.