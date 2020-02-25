  • February 25, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: OC's Seay named pitcher of week

Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:02 pm

Odessa College sophomore Jordan Seay became the latest Wrangler baseball player to earn pitcher of the week honors by the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday.

The sophomore left-hander from Stinnett pitched five innings in Odessa College’s 10-0 run-rule victory over Temple College Saturday.

Seay allowed just two hits, struck out four and walked one during that game.

The Wranglers return home to host Weatherford College in a three-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Wrangler Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:02 pm. | Tags: , ,

