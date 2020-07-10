BASEBALL: RockHounds to host Senior Series

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds announced Friday the team will host the High School Senior Series, a two-day event designed to give graduating high school players one more chance to take the diamond, July 24-25 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The four-team, round-robin tournament will feature high school seniors representing a dozen Permian Basin programs. Each team will play three games.

Coaches for the four-team field will be Bobby Alvarez of Lamesa, Daniel Carrillo of Big Spring, Robert Morris of Andrews and Jeremy Mueller of Midland High. Seminole’s Vince Lavalee will also be part of the coaching staff.

Social distancing and all other local safety guidelines will be observed. Face masks will be required for spectators in all areas except when in their seats.

Admission will be $8 per session for adults and $5 per session for children and students. Tournament passes are $20 for adults and $12 for students.