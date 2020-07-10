  • July 10, 2020

BASEBALL: RockHounds to host Senior Series - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

BASEBALL: RockHounds to host Senior Series

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 10, 2020 7:43 pm

BASEBALL: RockHounds to host Senior Series OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds announced Friday the team will host the High School Senior Series, a two-day event designed to give graduating high school players one more chance to take the diamond, July 24-25 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The four-team, round-robin tournament will feature high school seniors representing a dozen Permian Basin programs. Each team will play three games.

Coaches for the four-team field will be Bobby Alvarez of Lamesa, Daniel Carrillo of Big Spring, Robert Morris of Andrews and Jeremy Mueller of Midland High. Seminole’s Vince Lavalee will also be part of the coaching staff.

Social distancing and all other local safety guidelines will be observed. Face masks will be required for spectators in all areas except when in their seats.

Admission will be $8 per session for adults and $5 per session for children and students. Tournament passes are $20 for adults and $12 for students.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, July 10, 2020 7:43 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SE at 16mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
Mainly sunny. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 109°/Low 77°
Mainly sunny. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]