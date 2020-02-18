COLUMN: Newman crash evokes memories of Earnhardt tragedy

The silence was deafening.

That’s one of the lasting memories from Feb. 18, 2001, at the end of the Daytona 500.

One moment, the city-sized crowd of more than 150,000 race fans was on its feet, roaring as Michael Waltrip led teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of the final turn and toward the finish line at Daytona International Speedway.

The next, as that duo raced under the checkered flag, everyone’s attention shifted back down the track to the cars careening down from the top of Turn 4 and into the infield.

Screeching tires, sparks and smoke signaled the sudden end of the race for several of the contenders, including Dale Earnhardt, the seven-time series champion and owner of the cars that had finished first and second.

When Earnhardt didn’t drop the netting on his door to climb out, the roars faded away as safety personnel raced to reach the car and the man they called “The Intimidator.”

The screens went up and Earnhardt was taken by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center just outside the track.

For the next few hours, the only sounds heard were prayers and sobs, everyone waiting for any update on Earnhardt’s condition.

This was well before the days of social media, so every minute that passed added to the excruciating, incomprehensible possibility that Earnhardt had died.

When it was announced that he had perished in the crash, the silence turned to shock for the fans and into a much different story for those on hand to document the event.

All those memories came flooding back Monday watching the final 600 yards of the 2020 Daytona 500.

Watching Ryan Newman, covering more than a football field per second as he hurtled toward his second victory in the sport’s Super Bowl, suddenly go from possible winner to fighting for his life in a matter of a few seconds was harrowing.

The sequence that changed everything took less than three seconds after Newman had moved down the track to block an attempt by Ryan Blaney to pass.

Blaney, with all the momentum, bumped Newman, something that all the drivers do, hundreds of times each race on the superspeedways, drafting to help push each other around the track.

This time, however, Blaney caught Newman to the right of center and sent Newman’s car spinning into the outside SAFER Barrier, where it hit and flipped onto its roof, coming back down the track and spinning into the path of Corey LaJoie.

LaJoie, closing at close to 200 mph, drove into Newman’s car on the driver’s side and sent the nearly two-ton vehicle airborne. When it landed, again on its roof, it slid down the track past the finish line, finally coming to rest, on fire, near the exit to pit road.

Safety crews rushed to the wreck to put out the fire and then, with the screens up and after several minutes of having to turn the vehicle over, cut Newman out of his car, put him in the ambulance and took him to Halifax, on the eve of the 19th anniversary of Earnhardt’s accident.

Again, the silence was deafening … and the waiting began.

This time social media was completely bonkers, with searches for “Daytona” and “Ryan Newman” loading content so fast it was scrolling down the screen quicker than it could be read.

Word finally came, two hours later, that Newman was alive and had suffered non-life threatening injuries, making Earnhardt’s passing 19 years ago the last time a driver died during a race in NASCAR’s top series.

Mercifully, miraculously a streak that remained intact Monday.