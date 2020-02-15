OHS logo
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
District 2-6A Standings
(Overall record in parentheses)
GIRLS
W L T Pts
Wol. Frenship (8-0-2) …… .....3 0 0 12
Midland High (9-5-4) ……… ..3 0 0 12
Odessa High (10-4-2) …… ..…1 1 1 6
Permian (12-4-3) ………... ..…0 1 2 4
Midland Lee (8-5-1) ……… …0 2 1 2
Ama. Tascosa (1-10-2) ……. ...0 3 0 0
Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.
x-Clinched playoff berth
———
Friday, Feb. 14
Odessa High 5, Amarillo Tascosa 0
Wolfforth Frenship 2, Permian 0
Midland High 2, Midland Lee 1
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa High, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium
Permian at Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium
Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa, 5:30 p..m., Dick Bivins Stadium
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS gets first district win
The Odessa High girls soccer team picked up its first District 2-6A win of the season in emphatic fashion, defeating Amarillo Tascosa 5-0 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Kim Santos led the Lady Bronchos (10-4-2 overall, 1-1-1 district) with two goals scored in the victory. Yareli Barrera, Maya Sanchez and Cassie Ramirez also scored for Odessa High.
The Lady Bronchos continue district play with a home match against Wolfforth Frenship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. Tascosa (1-10-2, 0-3-0) returns home to face Midland Lee Tuesday.
