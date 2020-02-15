  • February 15, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS gets first district win

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS gets first district win

District 2-6A standings

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

District 2-6A Standings

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

W L T Pts

Wol. Frenship (8-0-2) …… .....3 0 0 12

Midland High (9-5-4) ……… ..3 0 0 12

Odessa High (10-4-2) …… ..…1 1 1 6

Permian (12-4-3) ………... ..…0 1 2 4

Midland Lee (8-5-1) ……… …0 2 1 2

Ama. Tascosa (1-10-2) ……. ...0 3 0 0

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Friday, Feb. 14

Odessa High 5, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Wolfforth Frenship 2, Permian 0

Midland High 2, Midland Lee 1

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa High, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa, 5:30 p..m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 11:51 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS gets first district win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team picked up its first District 2-6A win of the season in emphatic fashion, defeating Amarillo Tascosa 5-0 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Kim Santos led the Lady Bronchos (10-4-2 overall, 1-1-1 district) with two goals scored in the victory. Yareli Barrera, Maya Sanchez and Cassie Ramirez also scored for Odessa High.

The Lady Bronchos continue district play with a home match against Wolfforth Frenship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. Tascosa (1-10-2, 0-3-0) returns home to face Midland Lee Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Friday, February 14, 2020 11:51 pm.

