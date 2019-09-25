  • September 25, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College edged out by NMMI in battle of undefeated teams - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College edged out by NMMI in battle of undefeated teams

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box Score

New Mexico Military Institute def. Odessa College

19-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14

 At OC Sports Center, Wednesday

 

Kills — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 4, Emery Judkins 7, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 4, Marina De La Rosa 2, Lyric Love 1, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 1, Maria Rodrigues 12, Lexi Parrish 6.

Blocks — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 0.5, Emery Judkins 1.5, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 4, Carol Santana 1.5, Lyric Love 5, Maria Rodrigues 3, Lexi Parrish 2.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 19, Marina De La Rosa 18, Faith Sanchez 4, Maria Rodrigues 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 13, Savannah Marenco 7, Emery Judkins 2, Carol Santana 4, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 2, Marina De La Rosa 11, Lyric Love 2, Vanessa Colling 4, Faith Sanchez 27, Maria Rodrigues 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Carol Santana 1, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 1, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 1.

Records

New Mexico Military Institute 18-0 (2-0 WJCAC); Odessa College 18-1 (1-1).

Related Galleries

icon-collection Volleyball: OC vs NMMI
 MARK ROGERS | ODESSA AMERICAN
Odessa College played New Mexico Military Institute in volleyball in the Odessa College Sports Center Wednesday evening. 

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:48 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College edged out by NMMI in battle of undefeated teams By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team entered its Western Junior College Athletic Conference home opener looking to keep its unbeaten record intact.

New Mexico Military Institute had the same goal in mind.

In the end, it was the Lady Broncos who found a way to rally back and defeat the Lady Wranglers, 20-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14, Wednesday at the OC Sports Center.

The victory kept the Lady Broncos perfect record (18-0, 2-0 WJCAC) intact while Odessa College (18-1, 1-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

“I told the girls that sometimes you win and sometimes you learn,” Odessa College head coach Kristi Gray said. “Tonight was a learning experience for us.” 

Things started off strong for Odessa College as it took control early on with a 12-6 advantage before the Lady Broncos ran off seven straight points to take the lead.   

The Lady Wranglers regrouped and took control again thanks to the front line as the team closed out the set with four of the team’s 18 assisted blocks to take the first set.

“It was awesome to see that early on,” Gray said. “Our front line has been huge for us this year. We’ve been one of the top blocking teams in the nation and so I expected that from us. Whenever they do that, they take some pressure off the back row so that was good to see early.”

The second set went back-and-forth early but NMMI got settled defensively and took advantage of a number of errors from Odessa College to even the match.

“I think our defense just kept us in it,” NMMI head coach Shelby Forchtner said. “We tried to serve it tough so that they (Odessa College) couldn’t shove it down our throats. I thought the defense did a great job of coming through in clutch situations.”

Odessa College answered back in the third set, by jumping out to a 6-2 lead and building a 14-5 advantage midway through. The Lady Broncos made a late push down 24-14 with five straight points but an error ended the charge.

 NMMI regained momentum in the fourth set and started to pull away with a 20-13 lead. The Lady Wranglers tried to claw their way back in it down 21-17 but a kill from Vittoria Price was the boost the Lady Broncos needed to force a fifth set.

The deciding set proved to be a reverse of how the third set went as NMMI earned the first four points of the frame. The Lady Broncos got it to match point at 14-9 but Odessa College did not go quietly, running off five straight points to even things at 14-14. The errors, however, caught up with Odessa College again as NMMI earned the final two points to take the match.

“Odessa College is one of the better teams in the nation and it’s good that we played this kind of competition,” Forchtner said. “That game could have gone either way and we just have to get better from here, especially on offense.”

As for Gray, she was disappointed being on the losing end for the first time this season and knows that the mistakes have to get cleaned up moving forward.

“We’ve always been good at fighting and we’ve done it multiple times this season,” Gray said. “We just have to learn to not put ourselves in that position because if we take care of business, we hold on to the lead. Unfortunately for us, we committed too many errors.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:48 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]