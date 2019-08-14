GOLF: Former Odessa College golfer Waters misses cut at U.S. Amateur

Former Odessa College golfer Bryce Waters missed the cut by three shots during the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur Tuesday at Pinehurst Resort.

Waters got off to a tough start to his second round with a double bogey and a bogey on his first two holes en route to a 7-over-par round of 77 on the No. 2 Course, which hosted the U.S. Open back 2014.

He shot a 1-over-par 71 on Monday on the No. 4 course.

The top 64 players in the field who made the cut or advanced from a playoff moved on to the match play portion of the tournament, which began Wednesday and continues through Sunday.