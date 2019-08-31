HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lubbock Monterey routs Odessa High in opener

The Odessa High football team hoped to make it three wins in a row against Lubbock Monterey.

The Plainsmen had a plan of their own.

The Bronchos struggled on both sides of the ball as Monterey racked up 599 yards of total offense and ran away with a 55-13 victory in the season opener for both teams Friday at Ratliff Stadium..

“It was kind of a wakeup call for us tonight,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “It took us some time to get adjusted for the speed of the game.”

The Plainsmen got things rolling early with the right arm of senior quarterback Coreon Bailey. After Odessa High was stopped on fourth down on its opening possession, Bailey led an up-tempo attack that culminated with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Tipton to open the scoring.

But that was just the beginning.

After being turned away on downs by the Odessa High defense on the next possession, Bailey led the Plainsmen on four straight touchdown drives to end the first half.

He finished with touchdown passes of 3 yards to MJ Singleton late in the first quarter followed by two long touchdown passes of 78 and 44 yards to Donavaughn Hill late in the first half. Hill added a 26-yard score on a pass from backup Tyrin Bradley to finish with 153 yards on three catches for 153 yards.

Ty Williams added one of his two touchdown runs of the night in between the aerial attack, scoring on an 8-yard run. Bailey finished the night 16-of-20 passing for 310 yards and played one possession in the second half before coming out of the game.

“I’m just so pleased with how Coreon threw the ball,” Monterey head coach Wayne Hutchinson said. “I always thought he was an accurate passer and I give a lot of credit to our offensive line tonight. Once he had time, he was able to show everyone what he was capable of.”

“He can beat with you his legs and arm,” Servance said about Bailey. “He keeps plays alive and when we got pressure on him, he was able to create a lot of plays on his own and extend the play.”

Odessa High, led by senior quarterback Ivan Miranda, struggled to find any rhythm on offense.

The Bronchos managed just five first downs and 126 yards in the first half and were turned over on downs twice inside Monterey territory.

As for Monterey, the offense kept the foot on the gas pedal to start the second half, marching 65 yards on four plays in 48 seconds that finished with a 47-yard score from Williams.

Williams was filling in for leading rusher Damontrareis Lacy, who was out with an injury.

Bradley did the rest for the Plainsmen in the second half with his touchdown pass and a 55-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring for Monterey.

“I thought we executed extremely well on both sides of the ball,” Hutchinson said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes. We played hard, aggressive and made plays and had a lot of playmakers step up for us tonight.”

The Odessa High offense was able to find some rhythm late in the third quarter.

On its second possession of the second half, the Bronchos took a methodical approach, going 61 yards on nine plays before Miranda scored from the 1 to put the Bronchos on the board.

That chance was set up by a 31-yard pass from Miranda to Dre Cobb on fourth-and-18 at the Monterey 36. Cobb finished as the leading receiver for the Bronchos with eight catches for 75 yards.

“I think the kids understand that they can move the ball on offense and get stops on defense if they execute,” Servance said. “It’s a learning experience for us and we’ll go from here.”

Miranda added a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jovanni Flotte in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Odessa High. Miranda finished 15 of 25 for 186 yards with a touchdown and interception.