HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian Basin scoreboard for Feb. 14

GIRLS
Rankin 71, Buena Vista 53
District 10-1A Tiebreaker
At Tommy C. Jones Gym, Crane
BUENA VISTA
Melissa Rodriugez 1 0-0 2, Kylie Dominguez 1 0-0 2, Ireland Sanchez 7 2-3 21, Fernanda Malagon 0 0-0 0, M. Malagon 1 0-0 2, Mariana Sanchez 8 0-2 16, Carsyn Evans 5 0-0 10, Marissa Marin 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-5 53.
RANKIN (21-11)
Jelcie Tubbs 2 3-4 7, Isa Guerra 0 0-0 0, Madison Jenkins 3 3-4 10, Macy Evridge 1 0-0 2, Bree Haire 3 0-0 7, Hadley Fouts 2 0-0 6, Emily Bunger 16 2-9 39, Summer Wise 0 0-0 0, Lyzbeth Martinez 0 0-0 0, Nadia Escajeda 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 27 8-17 71.
Buena Vista 14 15 17 7 — 53
Rankin 18 14 17 22 — 71
3-Point goals — Buena Vista 3 (I. Sanchez 3), Rankin 9 (Bunger 5, Fouts 2, Jenkins 1, Haire 1). Total fouls — Buena Vista 16, Rankin 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
BOYS
Odessa High 74, Midland High 67
MIDLAND HIGH (14-14 overall, 2-7 District 2-6A)
Mario Hurtado 1 0-0 11, Daiziqule Black 0 0-0 3, Nicholas Smith 7 4-9 21, Jeremiah Phillips 1 0-0 2, Jamie Punentes 2 0-0 7, D’morriyon Breaux 0-0 1-2 1, Brett Canis 9 4-6 22. Totals 20 9-17 67.
ODESSA HIGH (14-18, 4-5)
Coco Rose 5 6-7 19, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-1 5, Terrance Goodley 0 0-1 3, Jaden Felix 0 1-2 1, L.J. Willis 7 12-15 32, Christian Tijerina 1 1-2 3, Chris Blair 1 0-0 11. Totals 15 20-28 74.
Midland High 18 13 15 21 — 67
Odessa High 20 14 19 21 — 74
3-Point goals — Midland High 6 (Hurtado 3, Black 1, Smith 1, Puentes 1), Odessa High 8 (Rose 1, McCowan 1, Goodley 1, Willis 2, Blair 3). Total fouls — Midland High 22, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — Odessa High 1 (Bench). JV — Odessa High 63, Midland High 61.
Permian 59, Wolfforth Frenship 32
PERMIAN (26-3 Overall, 8-1 District 2-6A)
Cedric Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 8 3-4 21, Keyonta Johnson 2 6-8 10, Javier Vizcaino 1 2-2 4, Nakavieon White 4 4-6 14, Dominick Johnson 1 0-0 3, Samuel Garcia1 0-0 2, Race Herr 0 0-0 0, Zay Pierce 2 1-2 5, Calvione Calcutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-22 59.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (25-8, 5-4)
Noble Robinson 1 2-5 4, Bryce Granado 0 0-2 0, Donovan Smith 4 0-2 8, Drew Turnbow 2 0-0 4, Solomon Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Jeb Smallwood 3 1-2 9, Devin Hartfield 2 1-2 5, Lincoln Parrott 0 0-0 0, Jordan Palmer 1 0-1 2, Tracy Godfrey 0 0-0 0, Klein Coker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 32.
Permian 14 18 10 17 — 59
Wolfforth Frenship 13 4 8 7 — 32
3-Point goals — Permian 5 (Stephens-Deary 2, White 2, D.J. Johnson 1); Frenship 2 (Smallwood 2). Total fouls — Permian 20, Frenship 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
