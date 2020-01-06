SANDHILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO: Kenney makes a special hometown debut

Entering the opening night of the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo, Brikayli Kenney said that she was both excited and nervous for her first performance in her hometown rodeo in the barrel race.

“I’ve competed in a lot of other places but there is definitely a special feeling being able to compete here,” Kenney said. “It’s a nerve-wrecking thing but I love it and embrace it.”

The Gardendale native, and 2018 Permian graduate, is embracing being back home after spending a year at Weatherford College. She’s competing at Odessa College in a move that she said that the timing was right.

Now that she’s on the big stage, her parents are celebrating the chance to see her compete.

“It means a lot for us,” said Kathryn Kenney, Brikayli’s mother, “We’re all very excited for her and she’s worked hard for this.

“We’ve been working for this for a while,” said Weylon Kenney, her father, “Now that she’s back at Odessa College, they’ve been working very hard to get here. We’re really proud of her.”

These moments almost never came to be.

A rodeo accident in 2015 caused a ruptured spleen and nearly resulted in Brikayli losing her life. She collapsed when she arrived at the hospital and things looked bleak. That’s when she says a ‘guardian angel’ came in and helped get her inside the hospital to get the medical attention she needed.

Brikayli recovered to make a full recovery, but the family was unable to thank the man at the time that saved her life. They eventually were able to find him a couple weeks later to do exactly that.

“The doctors told me that I was never supposed to wake up,” Brikayli said. “Meeting the guy that literally saved my life was just a godsend.”

“We had dinner with him and gave him as many gift cards as the family could get together to try and thank him somehow,” Kathryn said. “It was a scary event and without him, we wouldn’t have saved her.”

Brikayli continued to get healthy, competed in a number of state rodeo events during the rest of her time at Permian, graduated and moved on to the next chapter of her life. She never lost the drive to compete but she and her parents had gained a new perspective.

“Coming off a life-threatening injury was definitely hard,” Brikayli said. “Coming back so strong like I did means a lot. My parents were my rock through that whole thing.”

“Every rodeo, we’re worried about her,” Kathryn said. “We pray for her and her horse for protection because anything can happen. I’m just proud that she bounced back from that and wasn’t scared off from it.”

That confidence set the stage for Friday night when she ran out of the tunnel to begin her trip around the cloverleaf, sending the 40 family members and friends jumping out of their seats and cheering her on inside the Ector County Coliseum. She was the final competitor of the night and eager to make the most of her opportunity.

Brikayli had a clean run until the last barrel that tipped over, adding five seconds to her run for a time of 20.63 seconds in her first pro rodeo event. Still, mom and dad were proud of what their daughter achieved on the hometown stage.

As for what lies ahead, Brikayli says she plans on competing in more professional rodeos along with representing the Wranglers in both barrel racing and breakaway roping. She is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Odessa College and has plans on becoming an NICU nurse.

Those goals make her parents proud and they believe that there are plenty of bigger stages to come for their daughter in the rodeo arena or otherwise.

“Hometown pride just gives us a great feeling,” Weylon Kenney said. “She represents our hometown, our business, and our God.

“With God’s favor, she can do anything she wants and she knows that. It’s just about time and I think things are about to take off for her.”

