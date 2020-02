GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews holds off San Angelo Central to take Tall City title

The Andrews girls golf team finished with a final round team total of 316 to take the team title at the Tall City Invitational Saturday at Hogan Park Golf Course.

The Lady Mustangs (332-316—648) edged out San Angelo Central (336-316—652) by four strokes to win and were led by Brynlee Dyas, who shot a final-round 76 to take third overall.

Central’s Ryann Honea won the individual title for the second straight year after shooting an 8-under par 64 for a two-day total of 132. Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed (78-71—149) also shot under par to finish second.

Permian improved its team total by 24 shots (357-333—690) to finish third. Angela Aguirre (88-80—_168) led the Lady Panthers and finished in a tie for eighth individually.

Chloe Aranda (90-79—169) finished as the low golfer for Odessa High and tied for 11th with Permian’s Jocelyn Dominguez (89-80—169).