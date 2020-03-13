  • March 13, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers sweep final doubleheader before suspension of season

Odessa College 11-7, Luna Community College 1-1

GAME 1

Luna CC......... 000    00   —     1     8      2

Odessa..... 0(10)0    01   —   11   12      0

Brandon Petrino, Dylan Begay (2) Will McBride (3) and Tyler Burch. Collin Horton and Giulio Monello. W — Horton. L — Petrino. 2B — Luna Community College: Adrian Munoz. HR — Odessa College: Monello.

———

GAME 2

Luna CC......... 000  100 000   —     1      4     0

Odessa.......... 050  110  00x   —     7    16     0

Ruger Bravo, K.T. Gearlds (8) and Jace Piepkorn. Nick Ellis, Jorge Trevino (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Ellis. L — Bravo. 2B — Odessa College: Mason Donohoe, Monello, Reed Chumley. 3B — Luna Community College: Tony Limon.

Records — Luna Community College (7-18 overall, 0-6 WJCAC), Odessa College (21-2, 6-0). 

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 8:14 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

It was far from a normal day Friday at Wrangler Field, but the Odessa College baseball team tried to make it as normal as it could.

In the end, the Wranglers did what it had done 19 other times entering Friday’s doubleheader with Luna Community College — win.

Odessa College (21-2 overall, 6-0 WJCAC) had big second innings in both games as the Wranglers swept the Rough Riders 11-1 in five innings in Game 1, followed by a 7-1 victory in Game 2 in the final Western Junior College Athletic Conference games for the foreseeable future.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Friday that it would be suspending athletic competition until April 3 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The announcement was made in the stadium following the conclusion of the second game.

“It’s tough,” Odessa College baseball coach Kurtis Lay said. “We’re playing good baseball right now. It’s unfortunate and we have to find a way to keep them rolling here for a couple more weeks.”

The day was also a somber one for the Wranglers as they honored volunteer assistant coach Ronnie White, who passed away March 7.

The team honored White, whose family was in attendance, with a moment of silence prior to the first game as well as having the initials “RW” painted behind home plate.

Some coaches and players also had the initials on their hats.

“It was very special having his family here,” Lay said. “We had his wife stand where he typically stood during the national anthem and it was great to get a victory on the day we were honoring him.”

“For me, Coach White was like my American grandfather,” said sophomore catcher Giulio Monello, who is from Italy. “He helped me so much, whether it was behind the plate and especially swinging the bat.”

Monello finished 4 for 6 on the day, including a three-run home run that broke Game 1 open during a 10-run second inning.

The Rough Riders (7-18, 0-6) got on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Joe Chaparro.

Odessa College starting pitcher Collin Horton was able to limit the damage after retiring the last two batters.

After a slow start, the Wranglers found their rhythm in the bottom of the second inning by sending 15 batters to the plate.

Lennin Ashby and Monello got things going with a double and single, respectively, and each would score just moments later on a wild pitch and on an RBI double by Bryce Foutz.

The surge continued when eight straight batters reached safely for Odessa College, including three straight walks.

Horton kept Luna in check the rest of the way before Ivan Melendez ended Game 1 in the fifth with an RBI single.

After the offensive burst in Game 1, Wranglers sophomore starting pitcher Nick Ellis put together one of his best outings of the season in Game 2.

Ellis struck out a season high 14 batters while allowing one run on just three hits in six innings. The lone run came on an RBI single by Tyler Godfrey following a Tony Limon triple.

“I just wasn’t trying to give up any walks and if they swing and miss, that’s good,” he said. “I usually do better without any runners on base and that’s what I was trying to do.”

Ellis got some help from his offense in the second inning when the Wranglers scored five runs to set the pace.

Two of those runs came via infield singles by Sebastian Melendez and Myles Jefferson while Sean Stephens drove in two runs with a triple. Ivan Melendez capped off the inning with another RBI single. The other two runs for the Wranglers came via a passed ball in the fourth and an RBI single by Foutz in the fifth.

Odessa College scored once in the fourth and fifth inning while reliever Jorge Trevino pitched the final three innings for now for the Wranglers.

With the season on pause, the only thing the team is trying to do is move forward.

“It’s fresh to us and I thought it was coming at some point,” Lay said. “We’re just going to have to sit down, discuss and go back to the drawing board.

“These guys could probably use some time off and get a chance to be healthy whenever we do come back.”

